Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. It will later be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

Although the main characters were not heavily featured in the previous few episodes, fans of the anime found them to be quite heartwarming. They appreciated the attention given to the side characters, especially in episode 9, where English teacher Shin Yasuda from Horimiya took center stage.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 will continue the untold stories of Horimiya by shedding light on the side characters

Release details and where to watch

Hori from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Image via Cloverworks)

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 is set to be released on September 2, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

Here is the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 2, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 2, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 3, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, September 2, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 2, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 9

In episode 9 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, the spotlight turns to the perverted yet beloved English teacher, Shin Yasuda.

The episode sees Yasuda waking up in the teacher's room with pigtails styled by mischievous students. Unaware of his hairdo, he unwittingly becomes the class' laughing stock.

Later that day, Yasuda approaches the absentminded physics teacher, Nakamine, for a key. The interaction becomes comically absurd when it's revealed that Nakamine forgets about every key he has.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 becomes more hilarious as Nakamine accidentally drops a bunch of keys through a pocket hole. Yasuda's jealousy then flares as he, along with Ishikawa, observes Nakamine's interaction with Yuki as she fixes his pocket.

Later, the narrative shifts to Sengoku and Hori, who find themselves locked in the student council room at 9 pm after a nap. Yasuda releases them but then scolds them for their late-night antics and insists on a thorough inspection to ensure their innocence.

Terajima-sensei steps in, addressing Yasuda's odd actions, and lets the student leave. The next day, Hori tells Miyamura about the incident, and he becomes even more worried about Sengoku since he was locked in with Hori.

A twist then occurs in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 as Yasuda appears transformed due to Terajima-sensei's lecture. However, the episode ends by mentioning that Yasuda returned to his perverted self again the following day.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Hori and friends from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Image via Cloverworks)

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10, viewers can expect to see a further exploration of Hori, Miyamura, and their friends' high school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of the last few episodes, it appears that the series will continue to switch the focus between Hori and Miyamura, as well as their friends and some other side characters.

Fans can anticipate the narrative to delve deeper into each friend's experience in their school days and explore their relationships while continuing the heartwarming tale of friendship and love.

