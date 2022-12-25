Tsurune: Linking Shot revealed a new promo video at the pre-screening event

Tsurune: Linking Shot, the second season of Kotoko Ayano and Chinatsu Morimoto’s anime series, Tsurune, received a second PV at the advance screening event at Togeki Cinema in Tokyo. The PV features Yūto Uemura (Minato Narumiya), Kensho Ono (Shū Fujiwara), Shōgo Yano (Nanao Kisaragi), and Kaito Ishikawa (Kaito Onogi), and previews the opening theme song "℃," by Luck Life.

Tsurune: Linking Shot was announced to premiere on January 5, 2023, on Tokyo MX at 12:00 am JST and on ABC TV at 2:14 am JST. The series will also be broadcast on A-TX and BS11. Hidive will exclusively broadcast the series on its platform, as announced at its panel at Anime NYC.

Anos Voldigoad’s voice actor will play a new character, Reiji Aragaki, in Tsurune: Linking Shot

Yuichiro Umehara, who voiced Anos Voldigoad in the Misfit of the Demon King Academy, Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer, and Weather Report in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, will be taking on the role of Reiji Aragaki.

Jun Fukuyama, known for portraying King in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Yumichika Asegawa in Bleach, and Ichimatsu Matsuno in Osomatsu-san, will play Eisuke Nikaidou.

jess 🍃 tsurune s2 lockdown! @_mundance



tsurune season 2 in 10 days! please watch it, im begging y'all!! look at that direction and framing!! we're eating good food frrr 🤧tsurune season 2 in 10 days! please watch it, im begging y'all!! look at that direction and framing!! we're eating good food frrr 🤧tsurune season 2 in 10 days! please watch it, im begging y'all!! 😭 https://t.co/vgi9FZJ4GX

Takayuki Kondou, who played Tetsudou Hisakawa in Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Julio Shiratsu in Food Wars! The Third Plate, Take Hirako in Tokyo Ghoul, will voice Koushiro Fuwa. Yuuya Hirose, who played Alto Goldfilled in Vermeil in Gold, Takuya Yamamoto in Tokyo Revengers, and Hejinmal in Overlord IV, will take on the role of Touma Higuchi.

Youhei Azakami, who is renowned for playing Guel Jeturk in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Masayoshi Hashimoto in Classroom of the Elite, and Deathpierce in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, will voice Kenyu Otaguro.

AnimeFagos @animefagos



animefagos.com/2022/12/25/pro…



El staff de Tsurune: Tsunagari no Issha, la segunda temporada de la adaptación animada para televisión basada en la novela Tsurune: Kaz... Promo con el opening del anime Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-buEl staff de Tsurune: Tsunagari no Issha, la segunda temporada de la adaptación animada para televisión basada en la novela Tsurune: Kaz... Promo con el opening del anime Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-buanimefagos.com/2022/12/25/pro…El staff de Tsurune: Tsunagari no Issha, la segunda temporada de la adaptación animada para televisión basada en la novela Tsurune: Kaz... https://t.co/TJdVOwk9u5

Here’s how Pony Canyon describes the plot of Tsurune: Linking Shot:

"The story opens with Minato Narumiya beginning his freshman year at the local Kazemai High School. Mr. Tommy, the advisor to the Japanese archery Club, is keen to recruit Minato and his childhood friends Seiya Takehaya and Ryohei Yamanouchi. Ryohei convinces the reluctant Minato to attend the Club's orientation, where he also meets Kaito Onogi and Nanao Kisaragi."

It further continues:

"Singling Minato out, Mr. Tommy introduces him as a rare Japanese archery talent and asks him to demonstrate in front of everyone. However, Minato's arrow fails to hit the mark because a serious condition afflicts him… Minato, Seiya, Ryohei, Nanao, and Kaito. Japanese archery brings them together. What will they attain as they struggle through their beautiful yet “bitter” youth?"

jess 🍃 tsurune s2 lockdown! @_mundance another set of my fav shots. the way we're getting a lot of these with just the pv. tsurune season 2 is gonna be a visual feast another set of my fav shots. the way we're getting a lot of these with just the pv. tsurune season 2 is gonna be a visual feast 🙌 https://t.co/F5dX8RB6cW

Takuya Yamamura is returning to direct the sequel Tsurune: Linking Shot at Kyoto Animation. Series composer Michiko Yokote and character designer Miku Kadowaki are also returning to reprise their roles. Tei has provided the ending theme song “Hitominaka.”

Poll : 0 votes