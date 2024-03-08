Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the series is slated for a thirteen-episode run, the eleventh installment isn’t the penultimate episode of the series. The latest plot developments saw the students of ANHS brainstorming ideas and strategies that could help them withstand the wave of the final exam.

The intensity of this test could lead these students in even directions that are deemed unethical, leading to betrayal, fractured bonds, and unforeseen consequences. With the third installment nearing its ultimate conclusion, the hype for what’s on the horizon among fans is surreal.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 release date and time

As stated above, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 will be released this Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. Given the usual delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll exclusively. Fans globally can even binge the first two seasons of the anime and the preceding episodes of season 3 on the platform in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their expansive libraries, but only for a handful of regions.

For those who can’t access Crunchyroll in Southeast Asia, due to the services being limited, Muse Communication’s YouTube channels have made Classroom of the Elite Season 3 available in their library.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10

After the class, Suzune and Kiyotaka met Yukimura and learned that he had intel regarding Class 1-A that could benefit them. Given that Katsuragi was outcasted by his own peers, he desperately wanted to see Sakayanagi fail. Although the latter kept her five best picks for the Event Selection Exam, Katsuragi shared his best guesses with Kiyotaka and Yukimura.

Later, Kiyotaka met Suzune and asked her to take chess if Class 1-A challenged them. He told her that he would help her learn everything quickly. Despite Hirata still being in a bad mood, Mii-chan wanted to calm him down by trying to talk to him, only to get pushed by him aggressively.

Seeing all this Kouenji arrived at the scene and tried to mock Hirata, which ended up in an intense situation between them. However, Hirata decided to leave without a word. Later in the evening, finding Hirata all by himself, Kiyotaka decided to know what was bothering him and learned that he hated that he couldn’t save Yamauchi.

Due to his past trauma when his friend from middle school ended up in trouble with some bullies, Hirata couldn’t forgive himself for not taking a stand and turned into a really bad person. Kiyotaka helped Hirata calm down and cheered him up by saying his friends would really need his help tackling the final exam.

The next day, Hirata apologized to everyone for his behavior and proclaimed that he would be of help. Kiyotaka, Sakayanagi, and Ichinose were surprised to learn that Ryuuen swapped himself with Kaneda as the leader of his class.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 will see the enthralling commencement of the Event Selection Exam that will decide the fate of the leaders and the standing of the entire class. Despite having Katsuragi on their side, working on a fluke will land class as the whole 1-C in trouble, which Kiyotaka is well aware of. However, like every exam, he is expected to show his genius once again.

