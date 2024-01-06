Classroom of the Elite Season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 made its global debut on January 3, 2023. The series was initially scheduled to be released in 2023 but was later pushed to 2024 due to “various circumstances." The third installment is all set to adapt the remaining five volumes from Volume 8 to Volume 11.5, completing the Year 1 arc of Shogo Kinugasa’s original light novel series.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will run for 13 episodes from January 3 to March 27, 2024, with the episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Yoshihito Nishouji will be directing the third installment, with Kishi and Hashimoto returning as chief directors.

Yasushi Shigenobu and Hayato Kazano will be penning the scripts, while Morita will be working on the character designs. Kana Hashiguchi and Masaru Yokoyama will be composing the music.

How many episodes will there be in Classroom of the Elite Season 3

As mentioned above, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is slated for 13-episode run and will be the last season to complete the adaptation of the Year One arc. Each episode will have a runtime of 24 minutes.

Below is the complete release schedule for Classroom of the Elite Season 3:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 The Strongest Principle of Growth Lies in the Human Choice January 3, 2024 Episode 2 TBA January 10, 2024 Episode 3 TBA January 17, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 24, 2024 Episode 5 TBA January 31, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 7, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 14, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 21, 2024 Episode 9 TBA February 28, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 6, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 13, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 20, 2024 Episode 13 TBA March 27, 2024

Plot summary

Classroom of the Elite centers on Advanced Nurturing High School, a cutthroat institution, where students navigate intense competition and intricate relationships, having just one motto engraved in their hearts: "survival of the fittest." Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children."

It continues:

"What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…"

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 cast

Cast members from the previous two seasons have returned to reprise their respective roles once again. Below is the complete list of the pivotal characters and the cast members of Classroom of the Elite season 3:

Shouya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokouji

Soma Saito as Miyabi Nagumo

Rina Hidaka as Alice Sakayanagi

Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa

Yurika Kubo as Kikyou Kushida

Akari Kitou as Suzune Horikita

Yuichiro Umehara as Manabu Horikita

Rina Satou as Sae Chabashira

Ryota Ohsaka as Yōsuke Hirata

Satoshi Hino as Kōhei Katsuragi

Shunsuke Kawabe as Hideo Sotomura

Toshiki Iwasawa as Rokusuke Kōenji

Ayane Sakura as Masumi Kamuro

M.A.O as Airi Sakura

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kakeru Ryūen

Mikako Komatsu as Mio Ibuki

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Haruki Yamauchi

Nao Tōyama as Honami Ichinose

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Like the previous two seasons, Crunchyroll has once again secured the licensing rights for Classroom of the Elite Season 3, solidifying its status as a beloved franchise on the platform. All the latest episodes of the third installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dubbed formats including the preceding seasons.

Other streaming giants, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, have also made the series available, although in limited regions.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.