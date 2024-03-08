Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Class 1-C partners with Katsuragi, Hirata’s past revealed

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The episode is titled ‘The First Cause of Absurd Conclusions I Ascribe to the Want of Method,’ a quote taken from Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan.

Although the series has yet to see the beginning of the Event Selection Exam, the tenth installment was all about Class 1-C brainstorming every possible outcome that will lead them to victory. However, the episode also extensively sheds light on Hirata, one of the most overlooked characters who was deemed to be an academic genius.

However, his past was completely opposite of his current persona, a revelation that the fans of the psychological drama never saw coming. Follow along with the article to learn more about the events that transpired in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Katsuragi agrees to phone it in

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 saw Yukimura encountering a golden opportunity that could give Class 1-C an edge in the impending exam. Kiyotaka and Suzune learned through Yukimura that Katsuragi was all set to go against his own class due to his personal grudge against Sakayagi for getting Yahiko expelled.

Katsuragi agreed to phone it in, meaning he would voluntarily lose against the students of Class 1-C without any remorse. Katsuragi further revealed that Sakayanagi, being discreet, hadn’t told about her top five picks. Even her class was unaware of this, given the rule that a class commander was the only one to select the events that they could either disclose to their peers or be tight-lipped.

However, Katsuragi knew a thing or two about Sakayangi, so he was pretty sure that chess, English, and math were in the cards, with ground jump and dodgeball being fake. Katsuragi agreed to help them in mental arithmetic and rope jumping if they were selected.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Kiyota helps Suzune excel in chess

Kiyotaka having lunch with Suzune, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

Suzune wanted to discuss the exam with Kiyotaka in person, so she called him to her apartment and offered him a meal. However, before he could even start with the meal properly, she abruptly started discussing their strategies regarding the Event Selection. For some reason, Kiyotaka asked Suzune to pick chess when Class 1-A would challenge them with the event.

The only reason that Kiyotaka gave Suzune was that he presumed her to be the best in Class 1-C, whom he could teach quickly and efficiently. However, to keep their plans discreet, Kiyotaka told Suzune that they could play chess online to practice without letting other classes become suspicious of their plans. Although it was hard for Suzune at first, she was determined to do anything.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Kiyotaka learns about Hirata’s past

Kiyotaka comforts Hirata, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

Yamauchi’s expulsion continued to haunt Hirata, and it was impossible for him to pretend everything was right. He even had to act harshly with Mii-chan, who was concerned about him, and that was where Koenji arrived at the acne, further escalating tension. Koenji started mocking Hirata, which ended up with the latter trying to pick a fight with him.

Given that Koenji had a physical advantage, Hirata had no choice but to leave the place in anger and frustration. Kiyotaka met Hirata and learned about his past, where he couldn’t overcome the fact that he didn’t take a step forward to help his friend in middle school when he was being bullied. Hirata had to resort to violence and wreaked havoc upon others to keep both sides in order.

Kiyotaka told Hirata that he was also responsible for Yamauchi’s expulsion, given he didn’t lead the class as a rightful leader like Suzune. He further said to him that he should be prepared for such outcomes. Kiyotaka managed to knock some sense into Hirata and helped him regain his old spirit. The next day, Hirata apologized to all his peers, including Mii-chan and Suzune, and proclaimed that he would play his part.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 arrived with some unanticipated, startling backstories that have certainly left the audience shell-shocked. Being an academic prodigy whom the entire class praised as the best among the best, Hirata’s past with a touch of villainy was something that made the episode even more enthralling.

It has been made evident that, like Kushida, there are other individuals who are pretty good at maintaining a jovial and ‘ordinary student’ disguise, which is indeed what the anime is all about. With Ryuuen switching with Storu, having no protection point at all, he and the other three leaders of their classes are all set for their final showdown.

