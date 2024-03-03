Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Kiyotaka encounters his new obstacle, final exams announced

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 was released on Feb. 28, 2024. The episode is titled “Summum jus summa injuria,” a quote from Cicero’s De Officiis, which in English translates to: Extreme Justice is Extreme Injustice.

The episode began with a major character making his presence known once again in the storyline by threatening the protagonist’s stay in ANHS. The mystery character is none other than Mr. Ayankouji, who made his first and last appearance in the second season’s 10th episode, visiting his son only to make him withdraw from school.

However, Kiyotaka refused at that time, with Chairman Sakayanagi supporting his decision by unveiling to Mr. Ayankouji that a student can only leave of their own free will or by getting expelled. With the unexpected of an old problem, Kiyotaka’s challenges are just starting.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Kiyotaka meets Tsukishiro

Acting Director Tsukishiro, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

After the Class Poll exam, the next day, all Class 1-C students were upset with the outcome, as the absence of Yamauchi, who got expelled, enveloped them with guilt and frustration. Meanwhile, Kiyotaka decided to meet Arisu, who explained to him that the exam had been rigged from the beginning and that someone unknown wanted her to use her powers to get him removed from ANHS.

Arisu further explained to Kiyotaka that she found the motive unjust and decided to pool all the positive votes from Class 1-A in his favor to save him. Suddenly, Acting Director Tsukishiro arrived at the scene. While asking them the way to the staff room, he attacked Arisu by kicking her cane and pinned Kiyotaka to the wall. Tsukishiro despised Arisu for failing to fulfill her job.

Tsukishiro delivered a message from Mr. Ayanokouji to Kiyotaka, asking him to return at once. However, Kiyotaka refused, which made Tsukishiro announce that he was officially going to join as the Chairman of ANHS. After Tsukishiro left, Kiyotaka asked Arisu to settle their challenge in the final exam, and she gladly accepted the proposal.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Event Selection Exam announced

Kiyotaka steps up to become the leader, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3, episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

Chibashira announced the final test of the 1st Year to the students by revealing that the Event Selection Exam is similar to the Paper Shuffle test, evaluating academic and physical prowess. She further explained that each class must choose ten unique, well-known events in which five them could genuinely compete, and the rest would be fake-outs to deceive the opposing class.

Chibashira stated that the actual exam would encompass seven rounds, and for each round, the school would randomly pick an event. Each class would be appointed as a commander responsible for the event selection, and the individual would have the benefit of gaining private points. The students were shocked to learn that the losing class commander would be expelled.

Expand Tweet

After Chibashira left, Sudo wanted to know why Kiyotaka ranked first in the Class Poll. Responding to Sudo, Suzune defended Kiyotaka by saying that he had nothing to do with unjust results. Kiyotaka proclaimed to be the leader, putting himself in a pickle to gain the trust of his peers.

All four leaders of the Event Selection Exam came together to decide their opponents. As Kiyotaka plotted, Class 1-D chose Class 1-B as their competitor, which left Class 1-A as Class 1-C’s opponent. Hirata continued to be detached from his classmates, refusing to take part in any of their discussions.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10: Kiyotaka tries to be an ordinary high-schooler

Tachibana intervenes in Kiyotaka and Manabu's conversation, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

After school, Karuizawa made a surprise visit to Kiyotaka’s room, only to be amazed by an unanticipated yet heartfelt gesture from him. Kiyotaka gave her an expensive necklace with a heart-shaped pendant for her birthday. Karuizawa was on the seventh cloud but tried her best to keep her emotions concealed as always.

Later, Kiyotaka encountered Manabu and Tachibana on his way to the library. Kiyotaka proclaimed to Manabu that he would help Suzune become a better version of herself. Kiyotaka's interest in Manabu’s romantic life caused the latter to profess that the former now sounds like an ordinary high-schooler. Surprisingly, Kiyotaka believed that he was one.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 has certainly set the stage for the big event that will not only decide the fate of the protagonist but also the other characters in the story. With newfound alliances, the final test is going to get even more engaging than all the exams with the 1st-year arc combined, as the third season is the ultimate showdown between the 1st year students.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 episode 10 also saw the White Room genius being a total novice when it came to his normal high-schooler interactions with Manabu, which undoubtedly is the most hilarious moment of this season so far.

Overall, the episode kept the intrigue among fans who await the upcoming exam that will see more mind games and betrayals, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 and beyond as 2024 progresses.