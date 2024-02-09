Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: Elimination is inevitable, Sakayagi confirms her next target

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 was released on February 7, 2024. The episode is titled “It is Better to Receive an Injury than to Inflict One,” a quote taken from Tusculanae Disputationes by Marcus Tullius Cicero. The episode saw Class C’s latest accomplishment, where all the students yet again passed the exams with flying colors.

However, the happiness and excitement didn’t last long, as an unanticipated announcement regarding a special test by Chabashira had every student horror-struck. The new ordeal is not just for the C Class to face but for others as well. However, this time, the punishment is inevitable, and even a whole class couldn’t escape it by grasping onto their points as a lifeline.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: ANHS to conduct new special exam

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 kicked off with Chabashira announcing to students of the C Class that they have impressed the school with their hard work. The students were on the seventh cloud upon learning that each of them had successfully cleared the exams.

However, the atmosphere suddenly grew heavy and sad after she announced the following special test. The students were disappointed indeed, but Kiyotaka noticed that even Chabashira did not agree with burdening the students with yet another test.

Eventually, Chabashira shared the details of the exams with the students, starting by revealing it to be a class poll. In the special test, the votes would determine the top three deserving students and the bottom three undeserving students.

The students with the most votes would get a protection point that can be redeemed when they face expulsion in the future, but the lowest-ranking student would be expelled with no loopholes for being saved. Chabashira revealed that the only way a student could be saved from expulsion was if they could make a payment of two hundred thousand points, which was too much for one student.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: Kiyotaka and Suzune meets Ryuuen

Suzune talking to Ryuuen, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 (Image via Lerche)

Suzune ran into Ryuuen at the library and asked whether he had plans to deal with the impending test. Given that Ryuuen didn’t want to share his plans with Suzune, he simply stated that there was no way he could be expelled in any given circumstance.

Suzune revealed that she could merely target anyone to get them expelled instead, which Ryuuen found inadequate. Eventually, Ryuuen started berating Suzune for pretending to act strong and told her that she couldn’t even have the guts to face her own brother.

He further said that students like him and Sakayangi have the chance to survive the class poll, given they see their peers as mere pawns rather than friends. After Ryuuen left, Kiyotaka asked Suzune to seek help from Manabu, which she refused.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: Sakayagi to expel Katsuragi

Ichinose and Sakayanagi, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 (Image via Lerche)

While talking to Ichinose, Kiyotaka was interrupted by Sakayanagi, who wanted to share some insights with him. She eventually revealed that her father, who was the Chairman of ANHS, had been suspended recently, and someone had taken over his position. Sakyanagi further speculated that there could be someone involved in approving such an odd exam just to get one student expelled.

Kiyotaka eventually realized that the mystery person was targeting him. Sakaynagi affirmed to Kiyotaka that they could pause their ongoing rivalry and challenge until the exam was over. Before leaving, she revealed that her target was Katsuragi Kouhei. Elsewhere, Ichinose made a deal with Nagumo to go out with him in return for keeping her peers safe.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 has surprised the fandom again by escalating the tension within ANHS with an unanticipated exam that no one saw coming. However, the most intriguing of all has become this mystery person orchestrating these events from the shadow after Chairman Sakayanagi got suspended.

It can be anticipated that the mystery person is none other than Mr. Ayanokouji, who was last seen in the tenth episode of the first season, asking his son to withdraw from ANHS. Kiyotaka knows that, besides his father, no one else would like to interfere in his life.

Now that the special test has brought everyone to their knees, the students will have no choice but to target a specific individual who will be taking the fall for their classmates.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 as 2024 progresses.