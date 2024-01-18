Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3: Sakayanagi launches her attack, Kushida makes her move

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 was released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The episode is titled “We never forget what we endeavor to forget,” a line taken from the book The Dawn of Day, written by the widely acclaimed German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. The latest episode saw the return of all ANHS students to the school after eight days at the training camp.

Given the events that transpired in the second episode, it was expected that the third installment would also see Nagumo plotting evil plans for expelling students from ANHS. However, much to the fans' surprise, the episode was all about Sakayangi preparing to take down Class 1-B by initiating an attack on Honami Ichinose, who is also a member of the Students Council.

Follow along with the article to learn more about the events that transpired in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 and the light novel series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3: Sakayanagi wants to speak with Haruki

Sakayanagi and Nagumo, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 kicked off with Sakayanagi having an audience with the Students Council President, Nagumo Miyabi, and professing her plan of targeting Ichinose Honami. Nagumo was suspicious of what was going on inside Sakayanagi’s head and told her that it would be a bit extreme for her to expel Ichinose.

However, given that Sakayanagi had already made up her mind, he didn’t want to interfere with her plans. She later headed to Class 1-C to meet Haruki Yamauchi, who, at the moment, was teasing Hirata for being dumped by Karuizawa. Sakayanagi asked Haruki if she could speak with him in private, sending Haruki to cloud nine.

As expected, Suzune was suspicious of this and warned Haruki. However, the latter was already over the moon after being asked out by a girl who captured the attention and admiration of every boy at the ANHS. Later, Kiyotaka regrouped with Hirata, Airi, and Haruka at the cafeteria, where they discussed whether Sakayanagi really liked Haruki or it was just an act.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3: Mii-chan has a crush on Hirata

While still hanging out with his friends at the cafeteria, Kiyotaka suddenly received a text message from an unknown sender who requested him to meet them. Kiyotaka later discovered that it was Mei-Yu-Wang, aka Mii-chan, who wanted to talk to him about Hirata. When he inquired why she chose him, Mii-chan disclosed that she had learned he was the person Hirata trusted the most.

Mii-chan expressed her curiosity, wondering if there was a possibility for her to have a romantic connection with Hirata. Witnessing her restlessness, Kiyotaka quelled her curiosity by saying that she could, but it would be difficult given the current circumstances.

He further explained to her that Hirata had recently gone through a breakup with Karuizawa, so he would probably be cautious about dating again. Kiyotaka suggested that she could take a slow and steady approach that could work in her favor.

Mii-chan was surprised to see this side of Kiyotaka and stated that she believed he was a scary person, and now she could see why Hirata relied on him. Eventually, Hiyori joined the conversation, catching Mii-chan by surprise, who was unaware that Hiyori and Kiyotaka knew each other.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3: Ichinose confronts criminal rumors

Ichinose and Kiyotaka, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

After some time, Suzune met Kiyotaka to talk about the strange rumors about Ichinose circulating throughout ANHS. The latter believed that this attack could be just a product of jealousy, but on the other hand, he also considered that someone among them was actively working with the Class 1-A students to create such fuss.

Kiyotaka expressed his opinion that they shouldn’t intervene in Ichinose’s matter to stay off the radar, but Suzune was persistent in getting to the root of the issue. She later called a discreet meeting with Ichinose and Kiyotaka in her place.

After believing that the perpetrator could be Sakayanagi, Ichinose told Suzune to avoid intervening as they could also land on her radar, which Kiyotaka seconded. Ichinose later met Kiyotaka in person and revealed that this was her fight, and she wouldn't like others to get in trouble, including her own class.

After returning to his room, Kiyotaka received a call from an unknown person who, after asking his name, promptly hung up, leaving him assured that an impending war was on the horizon. The next day, students found letters stating “Ichinose is a Criminal” in their mailboxes, which took the entire Class 1-B by storm. However, she still didn’t want to take action.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3: Kushida joins Nagumo

Kamuro and Kiyotaka, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

While returning to his room, Kiyotaka encountered Kamuro Masumi, who wanted to discuss a serious matter with him. The former disclosed that Sakayanagi knew about Ichinose’s secret of shoplifting, which most students were unaware of. Kamuro further revealed that despite the fact that she worked for Sakayanagi, she wanted her to be stopped by him.

As Kiyotaka was skeptical about believing her, to convince him, Kamuro revealed that she was a kleptomaniac too, which Sakayanagi knew about, and was using her as one of her pawns. Kamuro affirmed to Kiyotaka that he was the only person in the entire ANHS about whom Sakayanagi was worried the most.

To prove her statement, she stole a beer can from a departmental store to prove that she was telling the truth, which made Kiyotaka convinced. After the former left, the latter received a call from Manabu, who proclaimed that Kushida had joined hands with Kamuro.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3

Given Class 1-B has ties with Class 1-C, it can be presumed that the attack was directed towards Kiyotaka, as Sakayanagi proclaimed to destroy him and his classmates. As Manabu confirmed, Kushida formed an alliance with Nagumo; the difficulties for Class 1-C have just upgraded to another level. This just leaves Kiyotaka to get his head in the game as soon as possible.

Up till now, the protagonist has been observing everything from a distance, like he always does. It can be expected that the upcoming episode will see him devise a strategy by using everything in his arsenal to prepare for the worst. With Sakayanagi making her move, Nagumo promising to expel many students this year, and Kushida joining Nagumo, things in the ANHS are just starting to heat up.

