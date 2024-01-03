Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 will air this Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and other pertinent syndication in Japan. With resuming the psychological warfare in a third season, Classroom of the Elite is back again, beginning a new special test, titled Mixed Training Camp.

The new exam will test the mental strength and growth of Advanced Nurturing High School students. For the first time in the series, the protagonist, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, finds himself in an unfamiliar state of perplexity, grappling with the challenge of playing his cards right.

This time, he harbors skepticism about his ability to protect his peers. As the exam is yet to begin and Kiyotaka’s pact with Horikita is on the verge of initiation, the hype for what comes next is reaching a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 release date and time

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to be released globally on January 10, 2024, around 6:00 am PT. Due to the general inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes late from the moment it gets broadcast in Japan.

Here are the release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 and all the latest upcoming installments of the anime will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans internationally. Netflix and DisneyPlus have made the series available only for a handful of regions. Other streaming giants have yet to include Shogo Kinugasa’s psychological thriller in their massive catalogs.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 1

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 kicked off with all students of Advanced Nurturing High School being transported to a secret facility surrounded by dense forest and mountains. En route to the location, Chabashira briefed the new Class C about their next special test, which is the Mixed Training Camp, where students’s mental growth will be evaluated.

After going through the details of the special test, Class C discussed how to tackle what comes next for them. With Hirata taking the role of a leader, Suzume requested Kushida to become the sub-leader. After reaching the location Nagumo Miyabi, the new Student Council President, challenged Manabu, which got everyone’s attention.

Initially, the students had a hard time coordinating with each other. However, given they would fail the test if they didn’t comply, they decided to adhere to the rules, opting to avoid potential consequences and stay in the game. Horikita tried her best to convince Kushida to work as a team but it wasn’t as easy as he presumed it would be.

Expand Tweet

A fight was about to break out between Ishizaki and Koenji, but Yukimura and Sakayanagi’s right-hand man, Masayoshi managed to bring things under control. The next day, the Mixed Training Camp special test began, where students were tasked with duties like deep cleaning the building, meditation with perfect and still posture, and more.

After completing their tasks, Hiyori and Ichinose befriended Mii-chan, one of the students from Class 1-D. During the evening hours, Sakayanagi ran into Kiyotaka and told him that she was now targeting Class 1-B and also revealed that she knew about him entrusting all his points to Ichinose.

Kiyotaka tasked Karuizawa to keep an eye on certain individuals before revealing that things might go out of hand during this exam. Manabu requested Kiyotaka to meet him in person during the nighttime. After meeting Kiyotaka Manabu stated that since he owed him a favor, he asked him to stop Nagumo and help Suzune to become Student Council President.

Since Kiyotaka had no idea about Nagumo, Manabu introduced Ikuto Kiriyama from Class 2-B, who had been working undercover for Manabu to keep an eye on Nagumo.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 will see how Kiyokata will work with Ikuto to learn more about Nagumo. It is apparent that the latter is skeptical to join hands with the former, but since he respects Manabu’s decision he’s going to follow his order without a question.

Elsewhere, Karuizawa has likely been asked by Kiyotaka to keep an eye on Sakayanagi, as she stands out to be his rival during the test, and might prove to be a threat he hasn’t anticipated. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 will kick off the Mixed Training Camp arc in full swing, promising a fresh and intriguing battle between the students.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2.