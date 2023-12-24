Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 will premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The third installment of Shogo Kinugasa's anime adaptation will kick off from the eighth volume of the light novel series. So, since the anime has been faithful to the source material, the upcoming season will pick up right where it left off in season 2.

Additionally, the new season will also see the debut of new characters from the original light novel series, including Nazuna Asahina and Tokinari Tsukishiro. ZAQ will be singing the opening theme song, Minor Piece, and Yui Ninomiya will provide the ending theme song, Konse Daikakumei.

Details about additional cast members and the episode count are yet to be disclosed.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant light novel and anime spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite series. Readers' discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 release date and time

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 will be released globally on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 6 am PT. Here are the release dates and timings for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 and all the latest installments of the anime will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans around the globe. Individuals who subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and DisneyPlus can also access the latest episodes and the previous two seasons.

However, some platforms have restricted the content to only a handful of regions. Nevertheless, the broader accessibility ensures that enthusiasts can dive into the intriguing world of Classroom of the Elite across various streaming services.

About Classroom of the Elite

The title focuses on Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who has high intelligence and is known for his physical prowess. He is seen navigating through life after he finds himself in Class 1-D at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School.

The synopsis of the title as per Crunchyroll, which streams both seasons 1 and 2, reads:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children."

It continues:

"What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school."

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1

Expand Tweet

Given that the third installment will adapt the remaining five volumes of the 1st Year arc, Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 will likely set the stage for the third term exams. The new test will take students of the Tokyo Metropolitan's Advanced Nurturing High School to a secret establishment far from the city, which is surrounded by nothing but mountains and dense forest.

As witnessed in the new official trailer, Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 will also feature the rivalry between Arisu Sakayanagi and Ayanokouji Kiyotaka. The former has challenged the latter, proclaiming to destroy Class B. Hence, fans can anticipate more betrayals and mind games.

Moreover, the episode will also reveal which side characters like Ryuuen, Kushida, and others stand on as each one of them, whether rivals or friends, plays a pivotal role in the protagonist's grand scheme.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about the Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series.