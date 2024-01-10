Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 is slated to air this Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X in Japan. Other networks, including TOKYO MX and BS11, will also run the episode later. With the premise setting the stage for the Mixed Training arc, the sequel is off at a good start as the mind games and rivalry have reignited once more.

Transitioning from the unexpected twist of "well how the tables have turned," the episode kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Fans were keenly observing each strategic move made by the characters, expressing the sentiment of "never saw that one coming." As things are just starting to heat up, the curiosity for learning which class will be victorious and what Kiyotaka might be plotting this time is reaching a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 release date and time

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, around 6:00 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes late from the moment it is released in Japan due to the general inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 18, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3?

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 and all the latest installments of the anime will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan.

The anime streaming giant also has the previous two seasons in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and Disney+ are the only two OTTs that have included the series in the enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2

After running nine kilometers up the mountain, Yukimura was not in a condition to move as he sprained his leg. Due to this, Ishizaki and others criticized him for being an unworthy leader. After everyone left, Hashimoto stayed behind to help Yukimura, and Kiyotaka decided to bring Koenji, who wasn’t acting as a team player. Despite Kiyotaka’s best efforts, Koenji’s attitude remained steadfast.

During dinner, Kiyota encountered one of Miyabi’s accomplices and successfully gathered intel on what was happening within the girl’s group. Later at night, during bedtime, Yukimura, Ishizaki, and the other boys had a heart-to-heart conversation, which eventually dropped the animosity they were carrying within their hearts for each other.

The next day, Yukimura’s group, excluding Koenji, followed their leader’s advice without question and took part in strategizing for the upcoming relay race. At night, Kiyotaka ran into Tachibana crying in solitary.

Upon learning the reason behind her distress, he discovered that she was sad for Manabu taking the burden of carrying the weight of the entire class and accepting Nagumo’s challenge.

Later, Kiyotaka also witnessed a clandestine meeting between Ryuuen and Manabu after he discreetly followed Hashimoto. The next day, the eight-day training concluded, and Yukimura’s group earned victory after giving their all in the relay race. The results were made public, and Manabu’s group was declared winner.

However, much to Manabu’s fear, he realized that Nagumo’s challenge was just a smokescreen, as the latter was trying to hurt the former emotionally by plotting to expel Tachibana.

Nagumo made Ikari Momoko make her group give a subpar performance and lose in the end, which will get her expelled as the leader of a small group and also a person of her choice from the group, for which she chose Tachibana as planned.

Manabu wouldn’t let Tachibana get expelled, so he decided to use his 20 million private points and 300 class points to save her. After meeting Kei, Kiyotaka explained to her that he saw all that coming and revealed that Nagumo planned to hurt Manabu emotionally and deplete him of his points.

He further stated that Nagumo has all of the second-year students to chip in, while Manabu has one class of funds to pull from. While leaving, Kiyotaka assured Kei that he wouldn’t let her get explained at any given cost.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3?

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3 will likely see more students being put in a tight spot as Nagumo has just begun. As Kiriyama revealed in the premise of the third season, Nagumo is trying to use his power to overturn the foundations of ANHS, and his actions were believed to see an unprecedented number of expulsions next year.

In the last scene of Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2, even Kiyotaka seemed to agree that more students would get expelled. The upcoming installment will see the battle between the former and the new Students Council President taking new heights that will shake the whole series narrative.

