High Card season 2 release window, trailer, plot, cast, and more

High Card season 2 is poised to take the card game to the next level, bringing joy to fans who have eagerly anticipated the continuation of this intriguing anime-original series. The first season managed to captivate its audience and left them with numerous unanswered questions, making a sequel all the more necessary.

As the poker-themed adventure makes its return, fans are brimming with excitement to uncover more secrets surrounding the Kingdom of Fourland and it’s royal family. Additionally, they are eager to unravel the mystery of the Black Armored Knight as they delve deeper into the unique and captivating universe of High Card.

High Card season 2 to be released in January 2024

Since the initial season only unveiled a portion of the 52 X-Playing cards and concluded with various unresolved plot holes, fans have been looking forward to the arrival of the second season. The patience will soon be rewarded as High Card season 2 is scheduled for release in January 2024.

This exciting announcement came via the sequel’s official trailer on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel, which was posted on August 1, 2023.

Additionally, the anime also revealed that the project will be getting a stage play the same month, possibly a few days ahead of the release of High Card season 2.

One of the popular rock bands in Japan, FIVE NEW OLD, will be providing the opening theme song, Trickster, for High Card season 2, while Meychan will sing the ending theme song, Squad!

A second novel for the series was in the works, titled “HIGH CARD–♧3Green Green&♡5Calories High,” which began serialization in Monthly Newtype magazine on September 8, 2023.

All the cast members from season 1 will return to reprise their roles in High Card season 2. Here’s the list of all the voice actors for the anime:

Finn Oldman - Gen Sato

Chris Redgrave - Toshiki Masuda

Leo Constantine Pinochle - Shun Horie

Wendy Satō - Haruka Shiraishi

Vijay Kumar Singh - Yuichiro Umehara

Bernard Symons - Kazuhiro Yamaji

Theodore Constantine Pinochle - Daisuke Ono

Owen Alldays - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Norman Kingstadt - Toshihiko Seki

Brist Blitz Broadhurst - Shunsuke Takeuchi

Brandy Blumenthal - Mie Sonozaki

Ban Klondike - Tomokazu Seki

Tilt - Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Greg Young - Toshiyuki Morikawa

Sugar Peas - Rie Takahashi

While revealing its lineup for the month of October as well as the year 2024, Crunchyroll revealed that it has licensed High Card season for North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India.

The excluded territories are Portugal, Spain, France, and all the French-speaking nations.

Te platform describes the plot:

"After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a manʼs “lucky” card."

It continues:

"Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves."

Further, it describes the enigmatic secret societies:

"There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the groupʼs fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards."

The synopsis ends with introducing the antagonistic Klondikes and Who’s Who:

"“All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life.” However, Whoʼs Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card-obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!"

More information about High Card season 2 will be revealed soon including the episode count for the season and additional cast members. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.

