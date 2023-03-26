Ahead of the release of its grand finale, High Card season 2 has been confirmed with a new key visual featuring the protagonist, Finn Oldman. While an official trailer for the sequel was expected by fans, nothing besides the key visual has been revealed as of now. The release window/date for High Card season 2 is also yet to be announced.

The main voice cast of the series took to the Green Stage in the specially made suits that their characters sport in the series. The event started with Gen Sato (Finn Oldman), Toshiki Masuda (Chris Redgrave), and others revealing their favorite scenes from the series. Later, they played a unique game called “stylish poker.”

High Card season 2 key visual hints at the knight in black armor from Finn’s nightmare

A new key visual for High Card season 2 (Image via Anime Japan 2023)

The unique key visual of High Card season 2, which features Finn Oldman, also shows the knight in black armor, a mysterious individual who has constantly been invading the protagonist’s mental peace.

As Finn’s past is yet to be revealed, which is expected to be unveiled in episode 12, titled Finn, fans might get to see what really happened to his family.

Surprisingly, the event also offered a glimpse into the upcoming episode by playing a part that showed Vijay Kumar Singh and Wendy Satou doing their best to safeguard the Royal Family from Ban and his Klondikes terrorists. Moreover, Leo got to learn about Chris’ treachery, although what happened to Finn remains a mystery.

Fans of High Card have to wait until the grand finale airs on Monday, March 27, 2023, on AT-X and Tokyo MX at 8 pm JST in Japan to find out what ultimately happens in the series. Crunchyroll will be streaming episode 12 exclusively on its platform for the international audience.

About the anime

High Card is a mixed project created by Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, and TMS Entertainment. Due to the overwhelming hype for the series, it also inspired a manga and novel series after it debuted in January 2023. Most of Homura Kawamoto's anime is poker-themed, including Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler, Build Divide, and Cheat Slayer.

However, High Card has garnered much praise for its surreal plot and the depiction of a unique power system, wherein characters derive powers from the X-Playing cards. In an interview at Anime NYC 2022, the creators of High Card, Kawamoto, and Muno, revealed that the anime was inspired by Mark Millar’s Kingsman franchise, which sees a secret society of individuals operating their spy business in suits.

Here’s an official synopsis of High Card by Kadokawa:

"After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a man's 'lucky' card."

It further states:

"Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the 'buddy' that can be found within themselves."

Additional details for High Card season 2 are expected to be revealed after the final episode of season 1. In the meantime, fans can revisit the series on Crunchyroll.

