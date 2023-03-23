High Card episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

With the previous episode of High Card, fans are relieved that Chris intends not to betray the organization but to save his younger sister. However, as using the X-Playing cards for personal benefits is forbidden for the members, Chris is currently in grave danger and has been classified as rogue.

Despite Finn’s efforts to understand Chris, it is now too late to get to him. Although Finn comprehends how devastated Chris would be if he lost Michele, he won’t let him use the X-Hand and allow him to repeat what happened to his father, Tyler.

As the upcoming episode of High Card will be the season's grand finale, fans are psyched to see if the episode lives up to the hype.

High Card episode 12 to air on March 27, 2023

High Card episode 12 will be released this Monday, March 27, 2023, on AT-X and Tokyo MX at 8 pm JST in Japan. The episode will later run on BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll will be streaming High Card’s grand finale exclusively on its platform for free.

The only catch to Crunchyroll’s free version is that it comes with several annoying, unskippable advertisements. For an uninterrupted experience, viewers can subscribe to the platform's ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan. New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for episode 11 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, March 27, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, March 27, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, March 27, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, March 27, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, March 27, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, March 27, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, March 27, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, March 27, 7 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, March 27, 8.30 am

What to expect from High Card episode 12?

High Card episode 12, titled “Finn,” will possibly explore the titular character's past, similar to how the previous episode, “Chris,” shed light on Chris Redgrave’s miserable childhood. Since the beginning of the series, the protagonist’s past has always been one of the hot topics in the storyline.

It remains unknown what happened to Finn’s parents, why Iris Moise saved him from Bobby Ball, and lastly, who was the knight in the black armor who continues to haunt him in his dreams. The finale of High Card is expected to be a power-packed episode, which, besides giving answers to the confounding plotholes, will also enthrall fans with gripping combat between the Players.

A brief recap of High Card episode 12

The one StrawHat @strawhatone Another good high card episode, this anime was lacking depth and emotion but the recent couple of episodes its made up in that category. This anime is becoming a classing sad to see it so slept on. Another good high card episode, this anime was lacking depth and emotion but the recent couple of episodes its made up in that category. This anime is becoming a classing sad to see it so slept on. https://t.co/iuwdOdkyPv

While recalling his past, Chris admitted to himself that he did everything to come this far by putting on the facade of a jovial, charming man. He also realized how Finn was the only person who reminded him of his younger self. Meanwhile, Chris woke up in the Pinochle office and discovered that Chris had intentionally shot him in his pocket, where he kept his X-Playing card.

At the Royal Palace of the Kingdom of Fourlands, Theodore stationed members of High Card, including Vijay and Wendy, to protect the Royal Family from Ban and his Klodike family’s attack. Using Chelsea as an intermediary, Chris collected his equipment and all four X-Playing cards inside the package before moving on to his next plan.

acia ☾ @cowemoon nienawidzę anime w tym sezonie, najpierw buddy daddies niszczą mi życie a potem wchodzi high card całe na biało z tym gównem nienawidzę anime w tym sezonie, najpierw buddy daddies niszczą mi życie a potem wchodzi high card całe na biało z tym gównem https://t.co/fi6rlkems0

However, he was surrounded by police. When Sugar Pease ordered her men to capture Chris, they started shooting him as Theodore had already instructed them to eliminate the target. The telekinetic woman from the Klondikes family helped Chris escape. Lindsey paid a visit to Finn to apologize and also showed him the cheque Chris sent him to rebuild the orphanage.

While talking about Michel to Lindsey, Finn realized the past that involved Tyler reviving Chris using the X-Hand. Soon, Finn sprinted to the hospital, where he found that Michel was gone and Chris left behind a phone number. After calling the number, Finn tried to talk Chris out of performing the X-Hand technique on Michel, as he would lose his life in return.

Chris bid goodbye to Finn and escaped the premises with his sister. A mysterious man named Owen from the High Card shot Chris with his sniper, but he survived using the Calories High. Owen fired Chris for disobeying the organization. Meanwhile, Klondikes’ heavy-armed terrorists attacked the royal palace, instigating a war against the Royal Family.

