High Card season 2 reveals first trailer and 2024 release window

High Card season 2 has been announced, and a recent post by the official team on Twitter also revealed a trailer for the same. The announcement that was made a couple of hours ago also revealed the release window. According to the announcement, High Card season 2 will be released sometime in January 2024. The trailer features the protagonist and other well-known deuteragonists who will receive a fair amount of screen time in the upcoming season.

The English-subtitled version of the trailer has yet to be released, but the fanbase is incredibly excited about the return of this series. One of the reasons for High Card’s popularity is due to its unique power system. Each card belonging to a deck of 52 has unique properties and grants each user a unique ability. It will be interesting to see how the second installment of this series progresses.

This article will take a look at the High Card season 2 main cast and staff along with the synopsis of this series in brief.

High Card season 2 main staff and cast

The main staff for High Card season 2 is as follows:

Director - Junichi Wada

Screenplay - Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, Shingo Nagai

Character design/chief drawing director - Kono Nozomi

Chief Animation Director - Mayumi Watanabe

Key animator/action animation Director - Shunpei Mochizuki and Junichi Hayama

Key animator/Effects Director - Takahashi Hashimoto

Color Design - Yumi Nanki

Art Director - Minoru Onishi (Big Studio), Teruhiko Tanida (JC Staff)

Cinematographer - Tomoyuki Kunii

CG Director - Masafumi Uchiyama

Card Design - BALCOLONY

Concept Art - REOEN (FLAT STUDIO)

Sound Director - Hata Shoji

Sound Effects - Hiromune Kurahashi

Music - Ryo Takahashi

Animation Production - Studio Hibari

Production - Tom's Entertainment/6th Studio

Main Cast

The voice actors for some of the main characters have returned to their roles for HIgh Card season 2. The main cast for the second installment is listed below:

Finn Oldman - Hajime Sato

Chris Redgrave - Toshiki Masuda

Leo Constantine Pinochle - Shun Horie

Wendy Sato - Shiraishi Haruka

Vijay Kumar Singh - Yuichiro Umehara

Bernard Symons - Kazuhiro Yamaji

Theodore Constantine Pinochle - Ono Daisuke

Owen Alldays - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ban Klondike - Tomokazu Seki

Tilt - Toyonaga Toshiyuki

Greg Young - Tomoyuki Morikawa

Sugar Peas - Rie Takahashi

Norman Kingstadt - Toshihiko Seki

Brist Blitz Broadhurst - Shunsuke Takeuchi

Brandy Blumenthal - Mie Sonozaki

High Card synopsis

The story revolves around Finn, a young boy who decided to make some money in a casino since his orphanage was on the brink of shutting down. Soon, Finn learns about the existence of 52 X-Playing Cards that give people unique superhuman abilities. There also existed High Card, a group of players who are ordered by the King to find the scattered cards and retrieve them.

A turn of events leads to Finn’s addition to the High Card and he embarks on dangerous missions with his fellow teammates. However, this is no easy task because a quest for power is always met with resistance.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

