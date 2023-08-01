High Card season 2 reveals first trailer and 2024 release window

High Card season 2 has been announced, and a recent post by the official team on Twitter also revealed a trailer for the same. The announcement that was made a couple of hours ago also revealed the release window. According to the announcement, High Card season 2 will be released sometime in January 2024. The trailer features the protagonist and other well-known deuteragonists who will receive a fair amount of screen time in the upcoming season.
The English-subtitled version of the trailer has yet to be released, but the fanbase is incredibly excited about the return of this series. One of the reasons for High Card’s popularity is due to its unique power system. Each card belonging to a deck of 52 has unique properties and grants each user a unique ability. It will be interesting to see how the second installment of this series progresses.
This article will take a look at the High Card season 2 main cast and staff along with the synopsis of this series in brief.
High Card season 2 main staff and cast
The main staff for High Card season 2 is as follows:
- Director - Junichi Wada
- Screenplay - Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, Shingo Nagai
- Character design/chief drawing director - Kono Nozomi
- Chief Animation Director - Mayumi Watanabe
- Key animator/action animation Director - Shunpei Mochizuki and Junichi Hayama
- Key animator/Effects Director - Takahashi Hashimoto
- Color Design - Yumi Nanki
- Art Director - Minoru Onishi (Big Studio), Teruhiko Tanida (JC Staff)
- Cinematographer - Tomoyuki Kunii
- CG Director - Masafumi Uchiyama
- Card Design - BALCOLONY
- Concept Art - REOEN (FLAT STUDIO)
- Sound Director - Hata Shoji
- Sound Effects - Hiromune Kurahashi
- Music - Ryo Takahashi
- Animation Production - Studio Hibari
- Production - Tom's Entertainment/6th Studio
Main Cast
The voice actors for some of the main characters have returned to their roles for HIgh Card season 2. The main cast for the second installment is listed below:
- Finn Oldman - Hajime Sato
- Chris Redgrave - Toshiki Masuda
- Leo Constantine Pinochle - Shun Horie
- Wendy Sato - Shiraishi Haruka
- Vijay Kumar Singh - Yuichiro Umehara
- Bernard Symons - Kazuhiro Yamaji
- Theodore Constantine Pinochle - Ono Daisuke
- Owen Alldays - Nobunaga Shimazaki
- Ban Klondike - Tomokazu Seki
- Tilt - Toyonaga Toshiyuki
- Greg Young - Tomoyuki Morikawa
- Sugar Peas - Rie Takahashi
- Norman Kingstadt - Toshihiko Seki
- Brist Blitz Broadhurst - Shunsuke Takeuchi
- Brandy Blumenthal - Mie Sonozaki
High Card synopsis
The story revolves around Finn, a young boy who decided to make some money in a casino since his orphanage was on the brink of shutting down. Soon, Finn learns about the existence of 52 X-Playing Cards that give people unique superhuman abilities. There also existed High Card, a group of players who are ordered by the King to find the scattered cards and retrieve them.
A turn of events leads to Finn’s addition to the High Card and he embarks on dangerous missions with his fellow teammates. However, this is no easy task because a quest for power is always met with resistance.
