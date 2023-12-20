Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1: Exact release date, where to watch, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on January 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and BS NTV, among other popular broadcasting channels. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcast after a 30-minute delay.

The second installment of the anime series was a rollercoaster ride that demonstrated Kiyotaka Ayanokoji's skill as a master manipulator. Despite having two entire seasons’ worth of information, a lot about the White Room is still shrouded in mystery.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Ayanokoji's educational institution will serve as a central theme in the upcoming season. Furthermore, his clash with Sakanayagi was hinted at in the final moments of the previous season. The question is: will Ayanokoji be able to take down Class A’s representative in Classroom of the Elite season 3?

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 release date and time

Key visual of Classroom of the Elite season 3 (Image via Lerche)

As stated earlier, Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 is slated to release on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcast after a 30-minute delay, as per the schedule mentioned on the official website of the anime series. The release time along with the respective timezones are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time January 3, 2024 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time January 3, 2024 6:00 am Central Standard Time January 3, 2024 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time January 3, 2024 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time January 3, 2024 2:00 pm Central European Time January 3, 2024 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time January 3, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time January 3, 2024 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time January 3, 2024 11:30 pm China Standard Time January 3, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Fans can watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will be airing the English-subtitled version of the episode, and fans will have to avail of their paid services to access this title.

Furthermore, fans can also watch it on other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu, which will only be available in select regions. It is also important to note that the three streaming platforms mentioned above will air the episodes five days after they are released. Fans in Southeast Asia can access the latest episodes on Animax Asia as well.

Let's take a brief look at the previous season's finale ahead of the Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1 release.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 finale recap

Expand Tweet

The season 2 finale commenced with Ibuki wanting to check on Ryuuen, who was later found strolling about. Later, she found him, and the latter urged Ibuki to take his points, and Ibuki kicked him in anger. The scene then shifted to Sato, who revealed Karuizawa's plans for Christmas. She expressed her keen interest in going on a double date, as she wanted to confess her love for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji. Soon, it was Ayanokoji who called Karuizawa to get intel on Sato.

Following this, Ayanokoji and Ryuen decided to meet and clarify a few things after their altercations. Here, Ayanokoji revealed that he didn’t want to rise in the class rankings but merely observe the class's promotion. As planned, Sato met Ayanokoji, and the duo was accompanied by Karuizawa and Hirata. The double date didn’t go as well as Sato had planned since Ayanokoji didn’t even smile once.

Later, she confessed her feelings for him, and in response, he turned her down. He didn’t believe that there was anything that could make him smile, and he further went on to explain that he lacked the maturity to be with a woman in a romantic relationship.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.