Classroom of the Elite season 3 release date status explored: Everything we know so far

Classroom of the Elite season 3 has been pushed to January 2024. Nevertheless, the excitement among fans for its returns remains unwavering. The series' third installment was initially slated for a 2023 Fall release, but due to some unknown reason, which is yet to be disclosed, the renewal of the series got postponed.

The unexpected news was revealed in a clever marketing move through the latest volume of Shogo Kinugasa’s original light novel series: Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e (English translation: Classrooms of Real Ability Supremacist).

The announcement of the postponement was prominently displayed on the cover of Volume 9.5 of 2nd Year, garnering attention and generating buzz among manga and anime enthusiasts alike.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 will air in January 2024

Returning like a refreshing breeze in the winter, Classroom of the Elite season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. The Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School will once again challenge its students to their limits. Crafty strategies among the students and intricate plots will reach new heights, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Classroom of the Elite season 1 first aired on July 12, 2017, and ended its run on September 27, 2017. The sequel to the anime was also dropped in the same month, but after an almost five-year hiatus, on July 4, 2022.

One of the factors behind the delay is believed to be the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the first season, the sequel was slated for a 13-episode run, ending the installment on September 26, 2022.

The first season completely adapted the first three volumes of the light novel, and the second installment covered from volume 4 to volume 7.5. This leaves Classroom of the Elite: First Year with five volumes to be adapted, from volume 8 to volume 11.5.

Although Classroom of the Elite season 3 is yet to reveal its actual episode count, given the source material left for the First Year, fans can expect more than thirteen episodes. However, this is just speculation as the anime could also be released as a split-cour series.

What is Classroom of the Elite about:

Classroom of the Elite season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions. Here’s a brief synopsis of the series by the streaming platform, which reads:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues,

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school...

Considering that both seasons had different staff members, it’s possible that some of them may return for specific roles in Classroom of the Elite season 3. However, what’s certain is that the original cast members will reprise their roles, and Lerche will once again handle the animation for season 3.

As for more details on the third installment, including the exact release date, timing, additional cast members, theme songs, and other information, fans can expect them to be revealed in due time.

Stay tuned for more Classroom of the Elite season 3 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.