Classroom of the Elite season 3: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 3 will be released on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10.30 pm JST, the series’ official website announced on November 25, 2023. The third season will be initially broadcast on AT-X and TOKYO MX. Later, the episode will also run in other pertinent syndications in Japan, including BS Nippon Television, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto.

Fans in Southeast Asia can catch the latest episodes of Classroom of the Elite season 3 on Animax Asia. For international fans, the series will also be made available on streaming platforms like Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and Crunchyroll, which also includes the previous two seasons of the anime.

As revealed alongside the release date announcement, Classroom of the Elite season 3 will adapt the remainder of Year 1, which goes from volume 8 to 11.5. The remaining volumes of Year 1 comprise 43 chapters, which is twice the number of chapters in both season 1 and season 2 individually.

The first season ran for 12 episodes from July 12 to September 27, 2017, and the second season boasted 13 episodes from July 4 to September 26, 2022. Considering this information and the chapters slated for adaptation in the third installment, it’s anticipated that Classroom of the Elite season 3 might span 24 episodes and be structured as a split-cour season.

The anime has yet to reveal the episode count for season 3, but fans can anticipate more than the conventional 12-13 episodes. If the anime is limited to a 12-episode run, it could result in rushed storytelling, creating another juncture similar to the one where Studio Lerche faced criticism for animation errors.

Classroom of the Elite season 3: Characters and their voice cast

All the cast members from the previous two seasons will return to Classroom of the Elite season 3 to reprise their respective roles. Even the VAs who have portrayed the roles of certain characters with less screen time will also be returning.

The third installment will see a few character debuts from the light novel, including Nazuna Asahina, Tokinari Tsukishiro, and more, whose voice cast is yet to be revealed. Below is the list of the major characters and their cast members who will be playing a pivotal role in Classroom of the Elite season 3:

Shouya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokouji

Soma Saito as Miyabi Nagumo

Rina Hidaka as Alice Sakayanagi

Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa

Yurika Kubo as Kikyou Kushida

Akari Kitou as Suzune Horikita

Yuichiro Umehara as Manabu Horikita

Ayane Sakura as Masumi Kamuro

M.A.O as Airi Sakura

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kakeru Ryūen

Mikako Komatsu as Mio Ibuki

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Haruki Yamauchi

Nao Tōyama as Honami Ichinose

Rina Satou as Sae Chabashira

Ryota Ohsaka as Yōsuke Hirata

Satoshi Hino as Kōhei Katsuragi

Shunsuke Kawabe as Hideo Sotomura

Toshiki Iwasawa as Rokusuke Kōenji

About Classroom of the Elite

Crunchyroll has included seasons 1 and 2 of Classroom of the Elite in both English subbed and dubbed formats in its massive anime catalog for fans worldwide. Here’s how it describes the plot of the series:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children."

It continues:

"What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learned the truth of the system in place within their school."

More details, including additional characters and their voice cast, the opening and the ending theme songs, and the episode count for Classroom of the Elite season 3, will be revealed in time.

