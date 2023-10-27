Where to start reading the light novel before Classroom of the Elite season 3 airs? Explained

Initially scheduled to be released in 2023, Classroom of the Elite season 3 got pushed to the 2024 release line-up, which caused a significant uproar among the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the series' return. With Classroom of the Elite season 3 just a few months away, set to premiere in January 2024 as per the revised window, the anticipation among fans continues to build.

Those who find the anticipation for the third installment almost unbearable can immerse themselves in the original light novel series, which served as the source material for the anime.

Studio Lerche has diligently and faithfully adapted Shogo Kinugasa’s light novel into the anime, making it a perfect choice for fans who want to continue their journey in the world of Classroom of the Elite while also awaiting the release of the next installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite series.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 will begin the eighth volume of the light novel

The first season of the anime, which began airing on July 12, 20217, and concluded on September 27, 2017, spanned twelve episodes. This season adapted material from the first three volumes of the light novel series and also included a portion of volume 4.5, encompassing nearly 20 whole chapters.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 made its long-awaited return nearly five years later, commencing on July 4, 2022, and running for 13 episodes until September 26, 2022. The sequel covered content from volume 4 through volume 7.5 of the light novel, encapsulating 24 chapters.

As for Classroom of the Elite season 3, it is expected to pick up from volume 8 of the light novel and is projected to cover material up to volume 11.5, marking the conclusion of Year One in Shogo Kinugasa’s initial light novel series. However, the story doesn’t end there, as a sequel titled Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 continues the narrative, providing fans with the continuation of the original storyline.

As per the official synopsis of Media Factory’s MF Bunko imprint, the eighth volume begins with the prologue: “The Monologue of Manabu Horikita.” The volume sees the beginning of the third term, where the students of Tokyo Metropolitan’s Advanced Nurturing High School will be taken to one of the institutions’ eerie facilities placed deep in the mountains.

The students there will be taking part in the Mixed Training Camp, a special group-based training exam that will focus primarily on the psychological developments of the students, conducted for 7 days and 8 nights. The volume heavily involves characters like Nagumo, Koenji, and Manabu, who would be playing a pivotal role in what comes next.

About the series:

Crunchyroll has included the first two seasons of the anime in its massive library and will be streaming the Classroom of the Elite season 3 in January 2024. Here’s how the platform describes the plot:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues:

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

More information, including the exact release date and time for Classroom of the Elite season 3, theme songs, additional characters, and more, will be revealed ahead of the third installment’s release. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.

