Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5: Ichinose reveals her truth, Kiyotaka has a spy

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 was released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The episode was titled “Fortune Favors the Bold,” a quote from the Latin epic poem “Aeneid” by Virgil. The latest installment continued the ruckus that engulfed ANHS, leaving students growing restless and frustrated with the vile rumors that, at some point, the school had to intervene, given their reputation was at stake.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 made some major revelations that left fans speechless yet again, as Kiyotaka was revealed to be working in the shadows, keeping his distance from everything. However, as a spectator, he observed things that helped him understand the intention of his enemy, proving once again why he is the prodigy of White Room.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5: Ichinose shares her heartbreaking past

Ichinose's younger sister, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 kicked off with Ishizaki trying to beat Hashimoto to make him spill out the truth. Fortunately, Hiyori made it there in time and tried to calm Ishizaki and Albert by explaining to them that despite their accusations, it wasn’t enough to make Sakayagi spill the beans.

After some time, Sakayagi paid a visit to Ichinose’s class with a paper, claiming it to be evidence of her being a criminal. The latter decided to reveal the truth on her own and explained to her class that she, indeed, was hiding something that she had been running away from for so long.

Ichinose unveiled that due to her family’s poor financial condition, she once had to steal an expensive hairpin for her little sister that their bedridden mother promised to gift on her birthday. Ichinose was ostracized by her mother when she found out, but despite all that, she wanted her daughter to attend high school and chase her dreams.

Ichinose further unveiled that she already admitted her wrongdoings before joining ANHS and exclaimed to graduate as a worthy student. Surprisingly, all her classmates were supportive of her and accepted that people should be given a second chance in life.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5: Sakayanagi reveals her intentions

Expand Tweet

As the malicious rumors were affecting the school’s reputation, Nagumo and the teachers arrived to announce a fair warning for such unacceptable pranks. Given the school was involved, Skayanagi decided to call it quits.

Later, she met Kiyotaka and learned that he simply broke Ichinose emotionally to the point that the broken part healed back stronger than ever. Kiyotaka further revealed that he already knew something was fishy when Kamuro decided to join him, and after aligning the pieces together, he deduced that it was Sakayanagi’s grand plan.

Sakayanagi revealed that she wanted to get his attention and eventually challenged Kiyotaka for the upcoming exams, putting her expulsion on the line if she lost to him. She further said that if she won, she would expose him as the mastermind of his class. Kiyotaka accepted the challenge eventually.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5: Kushida spies for Kiyotaka

Expand Tweet

Later at night, Kiyotaka met Kushida to give her the points they both agreed upon as a fee, given that Kushida was working as a spy for him. As revealed, it was Kushida who gathered intel on Ichinose. Kiyotaka asked Kiriyama to post the truth about Ichinose on the message board, which later landed in the hands of Sakayanagi.

Kiyotaka opted for the “kill two birds with one stone” strategy in which he managed to make Sakayanagi reveal her intentions, and the second was to study Kushida.

Kiyotaka wanted to know about the quantity and quality of intel Kushida possessed, which, after gathering, he would compel her expulsion. Later, Ichinose met Kiyotaka and gave him the chocolates she bought for him as a gesture for helping her out during such a challenging phase in her life.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 finally relieved fans of their worries by revealing that Kiyotaka wasn’t in his silent mode this season. Although the protagonist doesn’t want to be involved in other’s affairs, he eventually deduces that he will be targeted, so he shakes hands with the most cunning person ever, Kushida Kikyou.

It is still unknown why Sakayanagi hates Kiyotaka, but one thing is clear, and that is she has sworn to make things difficult for him at ANHS. Now, the protagonist is left with so many things to deal with before the exams start, where he will engage in an enthralling one-on-one battle with Arisu Sakayanagi. Things are going to get intense in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3.