Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2: Yukimura leads the team to victory, Nagumo plays dirty

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 was released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The episode, titled Man is Wolf to Man, is a famous Latin proverb that means has behaved comparably to a wolf. As the episode reached its conclusion, the title was justified as it was cryptically talking about Miyabi Nagumo, whose cruel qualities had just surfaced.

The Mixed Training Camp surely tests the students’ willpower and patience, as it is not very easy for one class to get along with the others. However, witnessing Yukimura’s team collaborating and working together to contribute marked a pivotal moment, altering the trajectory of animosity within Advanced Nurturing High School.

Amid all this, Kiyotaka, the genius from the White Room, is still skeptical of what’s on the horizon. He presumes Nagumo’s actions might lead to further expulsions among the students, which will eventually put Manabu in a pinch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2: Kiyotaka meets Nagumo’s friend

Kiyotaka meets Nagumo's friend, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 (Image via Crunchyroll)

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 kicked off with Yukimura and his group running up a mountain as their morning task, and just like any other day, Koenji was still non-cooperative. As Yukimura spent most of his life focusing on his academics, he lacked athleticism, which made his recent task more challenging.

Criticizing him as a poor leader, Ishizaki and others left, excluding Hashimoto and Kiyotaka. While Hashimoto decided to assist Yukimura, who sprained his ankle and wasn’t in a condition to walk, Kiyotaka headed out to find Koenji and bring him back. After running into Koenji, Kiyotaka saw that he had just hunted down a wild boar.

While Kiyotaka was persistent in bringing Koenji back, the latter revealed that he could see through his intentions but would continue to mind his own business. Later at night, during dinner time, Kiyotaka noticed that some girl had dropped her Omamori (good luck amulet), so he decided to pick it up and return it to her.

While talking to the girl, Kiyotaka discovered that she was one of Nagumo’s close friends, and they had a history. The girl realized that Kiyotaka would like to know about Miyabi’s plans. As a gesture of goodwill for returning the amulet, she decided to tell him anything he wanted to know. Kiyotaka put forward that he wanted to learn about what happened when the girls were divided into groups.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2: Ishizaki and others follow Yukimura’s lead

Yukimura's team strategizing for the relay race, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 (Image via Crunchyroll)

In the second half of Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2, during bedtime, while everyone was sleeping, Hashimoto decided to have a heart-to-heart with the boys by revealing that he played soccer in elementary and middle school. However, he eventually fell out of the group purposefully as he felt alienated.

Hashimoto further explained that he regretted his decision but continued thinking about the possibility of how life would have been if he, too, had gone for the nationals. Eventually, Yukimura also decided to share his story, revealing how he aimed for an 'A' class and still landed on 'D' despite his good grades, which were not enough in ANHS.

Yukimura stated that he might not be as athletic as Sudo was, but he was trying his best to play his part as a leader. As he further called himself incompetent, Ishizaki felt bad and professed that he was indeed a good leader and that he would rather follow him than anyone else in their group.

The next day, Yukimura and his group held an impromptu meeting for the upcoming relay race and strategized for victory. In the evening hours, Kiyotaka ran into Akane Tachibana, who revealed that she was deeply saddened by Manabu taking on Nagumo’s challenge and carrying the whole class on his back.

Later at night, Kiyotaka found Hashimoto sneaking out while everyone was sleeping, and after tailing him, he saw a clandestine meeting happening between Ryuuen and Manabu. As they were too far from him, Kiyotaka could hardly listen to what they were talking about, but it seemed like they were closing some deal.

The next day, Yukimura’s team thrived through all four tests, which included Zen, a written exam, speech, and the most challenging trail, the Marathon. Finally, the eight days of the training camp of Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 reached their conclusion, and the results were announced.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2: Nagumo tricks Manabu

Yukimura and his team successfully made it through the training, and even the rest of the boys' groups exceeded the borderline, giving a better performance than the last exams. The highest overall score came from Class 3-A, and Manabu was announced victorious.

However, despite losing the challenge, Nagumo didn’t show any disappointment and rather laughed with joy. Nagumo’s excitement was not because of his good sportsmanship but because he managed to fool Manabu through the fake challenge.

As the announcements were made, it was revealed that the only girl’s group that didn’t pass the cut was Ikari Momoko of Class 3-B. As Ikari was the leader of a small group that was part of a big group, she was to be expelled from the school as a penalty.

Ikari points at Akane to be expelled alongside her, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 (Image via Crunchyroll)

Additionally, she also had to choose one person from her group to bear the joint responsibility and get expelled together. Ikari chose Akane, as it was the plan all along, concocted by Nagumo before he challenged Manabu to distract him. As Manabu didn’t want Akane to be expelled, he used the exam’s trump card by spending 20 million points and 300 class points to save her.

In the final scenes of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2, Kiyotaka met Karuizawa, and he explained to her that Nagumo’s challenge was just a smokescreen, which he cleverly used to deplete Manabu of his funds.

Nagumo had all of the second-year students move resources, while Manabu had only one class to pull funds, putting him in a tight spot. As Kiyotaka was about to leave, Karuizawa wanted to know what would happen if she got expelled.

The former responded by assuring her that he would never let that happen. While walking away, Kiyotaka talked to himself about how ANHS would see a series of expulsions from here on.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 finally showed the true colors of Miyabi Nagumo, and one thing is sure: he doesn’t play nice. Unlike Ryuuen, who relied on his friends and lost to Kiyotaka in the battle of both brawn and brain, the new antagonist in the path of Kiyotaka is not easy to deal with, given he would use any means to secure victory, even by using his own allies as pawns.

Although Manabu is hailed as a genius, he doesn’t manage to see through Nagumo’s disguise, which speaks volumes about how cunning the latter can get.

As Kiyotaka considers it, ANHS will be seeing more expulsions this year, all single-handedly taken down by Nagumo. As this will affect Kiyotaka in some way, he will have no choice but to assist Manabu in taking Nagumo down.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Classroom of the Elite season 3 as 2024 progresses.