Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8: Yamauchi gets expelled, unforeseen alliances forge

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 was released on Wednesday, February 22, 2024. The episode is titled “Those Who Cannot Remember the Past Are Condemned to Repeat It,” a line from George Santayana’s book, The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress. The latest installment was all about the much-awaited Class Poll Special Test, and the results proved to be unexpected.

The latest episode also saw the genius of Suzune, as she managed to overshadow Hirata by taking control of the entire class as a leader and showing Kushida her rightful place. It also saw unexpected eliminations that no one saw coming, reinforcing the need for caution in every step within ANHS. Follow along with the article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 sees Kushida in tight spot

After Suzune declared Yamauchi should get expelled, the latter was furious and didn’t want to go along with her decision. Eventually, Suzune revealed to the entire class that he had been fixing votes against Kiyotaka and forming factions. However, as Yamauchi couldn’t make decisions alone, it came to light that Kushida was the actual ringleader who put a target on Kiyotaka.

Despite the accusations being proven to be true, Kushida managed to dodge accountability by yet again playing the innocent girl, proclaiming she just wanted to help Yamauchi. This slip-up by Kushida landed her in a pickle as Suzune got her golden opportunity to harm Kushida’s influence on the students.

It was later revealed that most of the students promised Kushida that they would vote out Kiyotaka once and for all. However, given her reputation was already at stake, she requested the student to take back their votes and rely on their own judgment.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 sees Yamauchi’s last day in ANHS

Yamauchi, enraged by expulsion, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

On the voting day, Yamauchi, who was already tensed, triggered by Koenji mocking him, unveiled that he was indeed working alongside Sakayanagi. He further exclaimed that the entire Class 1-A students would pool positive votes in his favor, so even if his peers stood against him, he could still dodge expulsion.

However, things didn’t go as he expected, given that Kiyotaka secured the first position with the most positive votes, with Hirata holding the second spot and Kushida in the third position. Chibashira eventually revealed to Yamauchi that he had accumulated the most negative votes in the class and that he would be expelled.

Yamauchi lost his temper after Koenji mocked him for getting expelled, but Chibashira intervened to stop the fight between the two. Yamauchi was still hopeful till the end, believing that Sakayanagi would save him, while others knew she tricked him like one of her pawns.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 sees Kiyotaka saving Ryuuen from expulsion

Ryuuen and Kiyotaka ran into each other, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

While Class 1-C was fixated on voting out Ryuuen, Ishizaki and Ibuki were the only two who wanted him to stay. Since there was no one they could trust, they contacted Kiyotaka and asked for help. Although he initially refused, stating he wouldn’t be much of a help, he instantly devised a strategy to use Ryuuen’s five million points in his favor.

Kiyotaka arranged a meeting with Ichinose and called Ibuki and Ishizaki too. Ichinose explained to them that her class was secure with Nagumo’s help, so she agreed to trade all the positive votes from Class 1-B in favor of Ryuuen in return for the five million points that she could use in favor of her peers.

Ryuuen was surprised to learn that Kiyota worked alongside Ibuki and Ishizaki to save him from expulsion and got Shiho Manabe to take the fall.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 is by far one of the best episodes of the season, given that the episode managed to keep the fans glued to their screens from the beginning till the end. While Yamauchi’s expulsion was an anticipated result, Kiyotaka joining forces with Ibuki and Ishizaki caught everyone off guard.

Kiyotaka’s ‘misplaced kindness’ will positively impact the relationship between Class 1-C and 1-D, where they might form alliances when things go out of hand. Additionally, Kushida’s place at ANHS has already become uncertain, given she was exposed for plotting negative votes for Kiyotaka. Before Kushida can revive her reputation, Kiyotaka and Suzune will likely devise plans for another expulsion from ANHS.

