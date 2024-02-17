Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Kiyotaka targetted for expulsion, Suzune takes charge

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 was released on February 14, 2024. The episode was titled “People Will Do Anything, No Matter How Absurd, In Order to Avoid Facing Their Own Souls,” a line from C.G. Jung’s Psychology and Alchemy. The latest plot developments showed how Class C students and others from ANHS are deeply worried about the new special test.

The episode didn’t reveal the perpetrator who instigated this harsh ordeal upon the students of ANHS, but the motive of the mystery person is clear that they are targeting someone specifically to be expelled. With the new test impacting the relations between the students, new factions have been formed, and the target of Class C has been decided.

However, Suzune made the last-minute call and changed the whole game. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Kiyotaka learns about Ichinose’s deal with Miyabi

Kiyotaka runs into Asahina, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 (Image via Lerche)

After leaving the grim atmosphere of his classroom, Kiyotaka encountered Asahina on his way to his apartment. The latter started teasing the former about not hanging out with Ichinose. Considering Kiyotaka would be concerned, Asahina unveiled that Ichinose had made a deal with Miyabi Nagumo in which she requested 200,000 points and agreed to go out on a date with him in return.

Since Kiyotaka is known for trending his steps carefully, he asked Asahina why she gave the intel to him of all people. The latter stated that if Miyabi continued spending those points on first-year students, the repercussions would hang over the second-year students' heads for ages. Later, Kiyotaka asked Ichinose to pay him a visit, where he discussed the deal she made with Nagumo.

Ichinose responded by saying that she didn’t want to lose any of her classmates. However, she was worried about what Kiyotaka would think of her if he learned that she went out with Nagumo on a date to hold her end of the bargain. Ichinose wanted to say something that she was longing to express to Kiyotaka but refrained from doing so.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Kiyotaka being targeted for expulsion

Expand Tweet

After learning that students had formed factions, Kiyotaka and others were sure that the person to be expelled had been finalized. After some time, Kiyotaka received a call from Karuizawa, who disclosed that there had been rumors that he was being targeted, and almost half of the class decided to vote against him.

To confirm the gossip, Kiyotaka decided to use his other trump card, Kushida, to get intel on the situation. Kushida was initially hesitant to reveal the perpetrator responsible for targeting Kiyotaka, but she eventually revealed that the person was none other than Yamauchi.

Given that Kiyotaka could see through her lies, he stated that he knew Sakayanagi was behind the fuss. After Kushida left, Kiyota called someone (likely Manabu) to ask a favor.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Suzune to expel Yamauchi

Suzune meets her brother, Manabu, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 (Image via Lerche)

After receiving a text message from Manabu saying, “Are you sure you’ll have no regrets?” Suzune decided to meet her elder brother. Before Suzune could make any request, Manabu made it clear that he wouldn’t be lending her any points to save one of her peers from expulsion. However, Suzune stated that all she wanted from her brother was courage.

By disclosing everything about how the special test impacted her and her class, she proclaimed to face whatever came towards her head-on. Manabu encouraged Suzune by telling her that she should focus on her own growth rather than competing with people on a whole another level like Kiyotaka.

After arriving at class, while Chibashira was leaving, Suzune stepped forward to make an announcement. Suzune revealed that the structure of the class poll test was rigged from the beginning, as recently, the students have been divided into multiple groups to control the vote, which could lead to the expulsion of even the brightest and most valuable student.

Suzune asked the entire class to designate her to decide who would be the student to get expelled. She also revealed that the person she decided to get removed was Yamauchi Haruki.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7

Expand Tweet

The rumor about Kiyotaka being targeted to be expelled was indeed the major highlight of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7. Additionally, the protagonist being targeted by someone like Yamauchi wasn’t expected as well. Although Sakayangi has stated that she would pause her hostility, it will be challenging to prove to Kiyotaka that she was the perpetrator.

However, Kiyotaka managed to get out of the situation once again with the help of Manabu Horikita, who let his sister take the authority of the class poll into her own hands and expel Yamauchi. The episode once again proved that the protagonist has an impenetrable shield, and bringing him down could only lead to unpalatable consequences.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 as 2024 progresses.