Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4: Hashimoto stalks Kiyotaka, Class 1-C attacked with rumors

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 was released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The episode is titled “To Work You Have the Right, But Not to the Fruits Thereof,” a quote from the Srimad Bhagwad Gita. The fourth episode kicked off with a lively start where boys of Class 1-C get flustered over Valentine’s Day.

On the contrary, it ended with leaving the fans baffled, as strange rumors disrupted the peace and harmony between the students. The source of the rumors is yet to be revealed. However, given the events that transpired in the third episode, Sakayanagi is anticipated to be the perpetrator, given she was the one who attacked Ichinose in a similar fashion.

Besides the rumors and Valentine’s fever, the episode unfolded with numerous events, adding layers of intrigue and suspense to the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 sees ANHS hit by Valentine's fever

Hirata with his gifts, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 kicked off with Karuizawa getting a text message from Kiyotaka to meet him after school. After entering the classroom, Sudou immediately asked Kiyotaka whether he received chocolates from any girl, given it was Valentine’s Day, to which he denied. His friends eventually taunted Sudou that he was worried that Suzune gave Kiyotaka chocolates.

As none of them received any presents from the girls, they conjectured that the girls were shy and it was hard for them to give presents to the boy they liked. However, Hirata shattered their theory by arriving with two bags full of presents, leaving them envious. In the midst of Valentine’s fever, Kiyokata asked Suzune about the progress between her and Kushida.

Suzune replied, noting positive changes in Kushida’s behavior, and also revealed that they were meeting after the class. Suddenly, Sudo approached Suzune with the request for a group study, hoping something could spark between them, given it was Valentine’s Day. Disappointingly, Suzune declined, expressing that they could consider it later, leaving Sudo feeling disheartened.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4: Hashimoto spies on Kiyotaka and Karuizawa

After the class ended, Hashimoto tailed Kiyotaka, suspecting something was odd about him. The reason behind his doubt arose from what he witnessed during the Mixed Training Camp, where he encountered Nagumo talking about Kiyotaka with Manabu. Unaware that he was being followed, Kiyotaka met Karuizawa and showed her the number from which he received a suspicious call.

Kiyotaka asked Karuizawa to dig into it as her new task. He later offered her to help her prepare for the upcoming exams. Karuizawa gave Kiyotaka chocolates that she intended for him, especially on Valentine’s Day. To hide her feelings, she made a cover-up story, claiming the chocolates were meant for Hirata before their breakup.

Eventually, Hashimoto showed up, playfully referring to them as couples, flustering Karuizawa. To get out of the situation, the duo concocted a make-believe story where Kiyotaka stated that he was acting as a middleman between Karuizawa and her love interest, and Hashimoto bought it.

Out of the blue, Hashimoto started flirting with Karuizawa and asked her to go out with him on a date, only to get rejected. After she left, Hashimoto and Kiyotaka exchanged contacts to stay in touch.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4: Rumors crumble the harmony of Class 1-C

Ike being outraged by Yamauchi's teasings, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

During the evening hours, Kiyotaka showed up at Ichinose’s front door with meals that he had prepared for her out of concern, given she was suffering from cold. Ichinose revealed that many of her friends came by to check on her, presuming she was depressed, but she turned them away.

Although Kiyotaka’s assumptions were true, Ichinose tried to convince him that she didn’t take leave to avoid the rumors. The next day, an uproar engulfed Class 1-C, with their chat group being bombarded with strange and vile rumors.

The gossip included Kiyotaka having a crush on Karuizawa, Hondo being into obese girls, Shinohara being a s*x worker during middle school, Sato despising Onodera, and more. Yamauchi started teasing the victims, while others were baffled about whether the rumors were true or just blatant lies. Kiyotaka noticed that this attack had affected the unity of the class.

Final thoughts

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 has yet again seen Class 1-C ending up in a tight spot, and it is expected that Kiyotaka might make his move to set things straight. Until the fourth episode, the poker-faced protagonist seemed uninterested in ANHS’s affairs.

He kept watching everything from a distance, even skeptical about lending a hand to Manabu to resolve the rising trouble, Nagumo Miyabi. Kiyotaka is also neutral on Sakayanagi’s threats. However, lately, he’s concerned about his friends, including Ichinose, as well as his entire class.

Given that, it can be expected that he will surely plot something bigger than no one expected, which will even catch the series' fans off-guard. Overall, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats with the drama and some unexpected moments, ensuring heightened anticipation for what lies ahead.

