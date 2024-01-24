Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X in Japan. As seen in the latest installment, Valentine's Day came a little early in the anime, and it has yet again become difficult for the students of ANHS to profess their feelings to the people they like.

In Karuizawa’s case, she managed to dodge it pretty well by giving Kiyotaka chocolates in the most seamless manner. However, the clouds of excitement and joy eventually faded away as selective students from Class 1-C got attacked with strange rumors, leaving them miserable and horrified.

Given this attack could potentially break their harmony, things are expected to get even worse. Follow along with this article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 release date and time

Given the general time difference, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 will be released this Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 6:00 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 for all regions listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 and all the latest installments of the anime will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans globally. Fans and newcomers can also binge the first two seasons of the series on Crunchyroll in both English-subbed and dubbed formats.

Besides Crunchyroll, Netflix and DisneyPlus are the only two OTTs that have included the series in the massive catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 kicked off with boys of Class 1-C getting eager and anxious amidst the Valentine’s Day fever. Sudo, Kanji, and others were convinced that girls usually get shy, the sole reason they couldn’t openly profess their feelings by giving chocolates to the person they liked.

However, their theory crumbled when they witnessed Hirata with a barrage of presents. After meeting Karuizawa at the rendezvous, Kiyotaka showed her the contact number from which he received a call from someone who didn’t reveal himself.

After she agreed to look into the matter, Kiyotaka told Karuizawa that he could help her prepare for the upcoming exam. Subsequently, Karuizawa gave Kiyotaka the chocolates she had bought for him and lied by saying they were for Hirata. Unbeknownst to the pair, Hashimoto was eavesdropping on them because he suspected something was fishy about Kiyotaka.

Expand Tweet

Hashimoto developed an interest in Kiyotaka the moment he heard Nagumo talking about him in front of Manabu, whom he asked to withdraw from the competition. After showing himself, Hashimoto asked the duo whether they were seeing each other, to which they both eventually denied.

Karuizawa created a false story of Kiyotaka acting as a matchmaker to deliver her messages to the person she liked, and Hashimoto bought it. However, he suddenly got too flirtatious with Karuizawa, which caused her to leave promptly.

Later, Kiyotaka met Ichinose to check on her and even brought her food, given she was under the weather. The next day, strange rumors around Hondou, Karuizawa, Shinohara, Onodera, Satou, and even Kiyotaka engulfed ANHS like fire. Yamauchi created a ruckus by teasing the victims, making everyone utterly upset.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5

Expand Tweet

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 will likely unveil the truth behind the rumors, shedding light on whether they are true or merely false accusations. Given Kiyotaka’s current inaction in various matters, there's a possibility that he might choose to address this particular issue. Additionally, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 5 is also likely to reveal Kiyotaka’s mystery caller.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.