Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 is slated to air this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X in Japan. Given how the latest installment ended, the coming episodes are likely to begin a much-anticipated war that Kiyotaka saw coming. Currently, Nagumo’s shenanigans have taken a pause, as Sakayanagi is on the run, targeting Ichinose.

The previous episode also heightened the excitement among the Classroom of the Elite fanbase, as Kiyotaka gets a call from a mysterious person, which makes it clear to him that the war has begun. With that, new alliances will be formed and more mind games will add complexity to the unfolding narrative. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 release date and time

Due to the time difference, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. As usual, the episode will arrive thirty minutes late from the moment it is released in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 for all regions listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 25, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 26, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 and all the latest installments of the series can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans globally. Fans and newcomers can binge-watch the first two seasons on the anime streaming giant in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Besides Crunchyroll, Netflix and DisneyPlus are the only two OTTs that have included the series in the massive catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3

Episode 3 kicked off with Sakayanagi giving a heads-up to Nagumo on targeting Honami Ichinose of the Student Council. She later headed to Class 1-C to talk to Haruki Yamauchi in private, which caught everyone by surprise.

During the evening horse, Kiyotaka met Mii-chan, who requested that she wanted to discuss something specifically with him. Mii-chan revealed that she had feelings for Hirata and wanted to know about how the latter was doing following his breakup with Karuizawa.

Kiyotaka responded by saying that she could win his heart if she would trade her steps carefully as Hirata was in a delicate situation. Later, Kiyotaka met Suzune, who wanted to discuss strange rumors about Ichinose circulating around the school.

Suzune wanted to have a secret meeting with Kiyotaka and Ichinose, but nothing came of it. After Ichinose left, Kiyotaka wanted Suzune to accept the fact that Ichinose’s issues were not their trouble. While Kiyotaka was leaving Suzune’s room, Ichinose met him in the hallway and told him that she wanted to do nothing about the rumors until they faded away.

After arriving at his room, Kiyotaka got a call from a mysterious person, leading him to assume that the rivals had begun their move. The next day, Kiyotaka and others found that letters about Ichinose being a criminal were placed in everyone’s mailboxes. Surprisingly, Ichinose still hesitated to take action.

Upon returning to his room, Kiyotaka encountered Kamuro Masumi of Class 1-A, who wanted to discuss something with him. Kamuro eventually revealed that Ichinose had a history of shoplifting as she did, and Sakayanagi was using this secret to use them as she desired.

She further told Kiyota that the only person who could stop her was him. Later, Kiyotaka got a call from Manabu, who stated that Kushida joined hands with Nagumo.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4 will see Sakayanagi land another attack on Ichinose, which is expected to shake the foundations of Tokyo Metropolitan’s Advanced Nurturing High School. Also, Kushida joining forces with the new threat, Nagumo, could not only prove fatal for Class 1-C but also for Manabu Horikita. This means Kiyotaka will be acting soon before it is too late.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 and light novel series as 2024 progresses.