Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 will air on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, on AT-X in Japan. Given what transpired in the latest installment, the battle between Kiyotaka and Arisu is about to begin, which will decide each of their fates in the ANHS.

It was surprising to the fans to learn that up till now, Kiyotaka was in Arisu’s line of sight, while others were just decoys. The latest chapter finally unveiled that Ichinose was never Arisu’s target but was used as bait to get Kiyotaka’s attention.

As the two shake hands on a new challenge that will determine their future in the establishment, the ending hints at the escalation of strategic mind games, promising compelling twists and turns ahead. Follow along with the article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 release date and time

Due to the general time difference, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 will be released this Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. As usual, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 and all the latest installments of the anime can be streamed outside of Japan, exclusively on Crunchyroll. Fans and newcomers to the series can also binge-watch the first two seasons of the series on Crunchyroll in both English-subbed and dubbed formats.

Netflix and DisneyPlus are the other two OTTs besides Netflix that have included the series in the enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4

With the rumors going wild around ANHS, suspecting Sakayanagi as a perpetrator, a fight ensued between Ishizaki and Hashimoto. However, Hiyori, making it there in time, tried to calm the situation and get her classmates out of there before things got out of hand. After some time, Sakayanagi arrived at Class 2-C with proof that Ichinose was a criminal.

Suddenly, Ichinose admitted that all the rumors were true and decided to announce her truth to the entire class. She revealed that her family had always been in financial trouble, and despite her good academics, it was impossible for her mother to fund her education at a good institute. One fated day after her mother got bedridden, a few days before the birthday of Ichinose’s little sister.

Ichinose learned that her little sister was eagerly waiting for a promised hair clip from their mother. After learning about the price of the hair clip, Ichinose was startled, as it was way too expensive, so she decided to steal it. Her mother eventually caught her lie, and she was ostracized for her crime.

From that moment, Ichinose decided to perform well in academics to restore her mother and sister’s trust in her. Surprisingly, the entire class supported her. Later, the school got involved, proclaiming to punish the person responsible for rumors if they continued any further, given that ANHS’ reputation was at stake now.

Later, Kiyotaka met Sakayanagi and learned that she attacked Ichinose to get his attention. Subsequently, Kiyotaka revealed that it was he who broke Ichinose emotionally to the point that eventually caused her to regain her spirit, helping her to confront the truth to her classmates. Skaayanagi challenged Kiyotaka for the upcoming exam by putting her expulsion at stake.

She also stated that if she won, she would expose him in front of the entire school as the mastermind of ANHS. At night, Kiyotaka met Kushida to give her the points as a fee for her valuable intel. With this, Kiyotaka was sure that he could learn about the quality and quantity of intel she possessed. He also decided to compel her expulsion.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 (speculative)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 will likely see Kiyotaka finally making his move, as he had been working in the shadows all this time, like always. With Kushida as his major source of intel, things are going to get way easier than ever, given her reputation of cunning and sneaky precedes her. Currently, Kiyotaka has three goals: dealing with Sakayanagi, expelling Kushida, and helping Manabu to get rid of Nagumo.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6.