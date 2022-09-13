Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 11 review: Ryuuen unleashes his sadistic side

The previous episode of Classroom of the Elite season 2 became one of the most enthralling episodes of the season with the introduction of Kiyotaka’s father and ANHS chairman, Mr. Sakayanagi. Fans of the series were quite surprised to find out how Sae Chibashira was exploiting Kiyotaka to ascend to Class 1-A, which eventually revealed that she has no concerns for the students of Class 1-D.

The plot of the series revolves around Kiyotaka’s purpose of ascending to Class 1-A alongside his peers, and his sudden withdrawal baffles fans. While the recent episode didn’t explore the reason behind Kiyotaka’s resolute, fans were thrilled to see Ryuuen in action.

Classroom of the Elite season 2, episode 11 is titled “A Man Who Cannot Command Himself Will Always Be a Slave,” a quote by the renowned German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. This article will briefly break down Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 11 by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 11 highlights

Ryuuen tries to pick a fight with Koenji

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

Ryuuen went to class D to try and find the mastermind. He was testing Kouenji to see if he was the one, but he wasn't the one. Some classmates and students followed them, and Arisu got Ryuuen mad Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 11Ryuuen went to class D to try and find the mastermind. He was testing Kouenji to see if he was the one, but he wasn't the one. Some classmates and students followed them, and Arisu got Ryuuen mad #ClassroomOfTheElite #ClassroomOfTheElite S2 Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 11Ryuuen went to class D to try and find the mastermind. He was testing Kouenji to see if he was the one, but he wasn't the one. Some classmates and students followed them, and Arisu got Ryuuen mad #ClassroomOfTheElite #ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 https://t.co/jsxSVD4c45

Episode 11 of Classroom of the Elite kicked off with Karuizawa recalling the conversation from the previous night. She tried to greet Kiyotaka at school, but he didn’t respond. Suddenly, Ryuuen intrudes on Class 1-D, and Hirata confronts him, saying he has no business here. Witnessing Koenji leaving the class, he followed him.

The entire Class 1-D, being concerned about Koenji, followed Ryuuen to the courtyard, where they saw the former being surrounded by the students of Class 1-C. While instigating Koenji, Ryuuen tried to break his things, but the former remained calm as usual. Arisu Sakayanagi and her Class 1-A companions arrived to witness the conflict.

Koenji knows what Ryuuen is after

天才 | Shubz 🍀 @AnimeZerro



Classroom of the elite Season 2 Episode 11 Arisu Sakayanagi is something elseClassroom of the elite Season 2 Episode 11 Arisu Sakayanagi is something else 😍Classroom of the elite Season 2 Episode 11 https://t.co/MRnUTvBOMf

Ryuuen didn’t want to let Koenji go easily due to his suspicion. However, the former revealed that he knew what the fuss was all about. Koenji politely assured Ryuuen that he didn’t know who the mastermind of Class 1-D was and also proclaimed that he had no interest in inter-class war. The former also warned the latter that things would get pretty ugly if anyone tried to throw their hands at him.

Amidst the altercation, Arisu tried to enrage Ryuuen by calling him “Dragon Boy,” upon which the latter tried to kick the former, but Hashimoto of Class 1-A defended her. As Ryuuen was about to leave, he told Suzune that he wouldn’t stop until he finds the mastermind.

Ryuuen waterboards Karuizawa

Later that night, Ryuuen revealed to his allies that he would use Karuizawa as bait to fish out the mastermind. The former called the latter to an isolated construction site and tied her up. Ryuuen told Karuizawa that he would expose her past bullying to everyone at ANHS, but she denied any association with the mastermind.

Ryuuen wasn’t sure that Karuizawa was speaking the truth. He asked his classmate to pour water over Karuizawa and even waterboard her. However, Karuizawa maintained her composure and bluffed that there was no mastermind.

On the other hand, Kiyotaka was asked by his study group to go to a karaoke club, to which he agreed. Ryuuen dragged Karuizawa to a light source and made up his mind that he would destroy her for the sake of his pleasure.

Final thoughts

Baleygr (CEO of 86)🧵 @Baleygr086 #you_zitsu #よう実2

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11

This was the most satisfying episode I had the enjoyment of experiencing. Atmosphere was captured perfectly for Ryuuen's altercations. The final segment even more so albeit with some creative liberties. Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11This was the most satisfying episode I had the enjoyment of experiencing. Atmosphere was captured perfectly for Ryuuen's altercations. The final segment even more so albeit with some creative liberties. #you_zitsu #よう実2Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11This was the most satisfying episode I had the enjoyment of experiencing. Atmosphere was captured perfectly for Ryuuen's altercations. The final segment even more so albeit with some creative liberties. https://t.co/WbXTCpLbS7

Though fans of Classroom of the Elite were aware of Ryuuen being a conniving and cold-hearted person, this was the first time they discovered his dark side. Ryuuen has broken the very boundaries of extremity by torturing Karuizawa physically and mentally, which concludes that he is ready to go to any extent possible until he finds the mastermind of Class 1-D.

Despite Kiyotaka breaking all connections with Karuizawa, he proclaimed that he would keep his promise of protecting her at all costs. As Ryuuen stated, he has sent two emails, one to Karuizawa and one to the mastermind (Kiyotaka), which means that the epic showdown is just moments away.

Fans will have to wait until the next episode of Classroom of the Elite drops to find out what the future holds for Karuizawa, Kiyotaka, and Ryuuen.

