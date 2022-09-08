Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 10 took the internet by storm with the debut of Kiyotaka’s father, Mr. Ayanokouji, who was first seen in Season 1 Episode 10 during Kiyotaka’s flashback. However, what made the episode unusual was Kiyotaka’s withdrawal from helping his class to ascend 1-A.

With White Room's reference in Episode 10, fans of the light novel series were elated. This also made them expect that the series will finally disclose everything regarding the secret organization. However, the cliffhanger at the end of the previous episode made fans curious about what compelled Kiyotaka to end his transactional relationship with Karuizawa.

Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11 be released, and where to watch it?

As per schedule, Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on September 12, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan. Both seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix, but only in a few selected countries.

Crunchyroll is also streaming both seasons in dubbed as well as subbed versions. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time for Episode 11 is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6.00 am PDT

Central Time: 8.00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9.00 am EDT

British Time: 2.00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5.30 pm IST

European Time: 2.00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9.30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8.00 pm PHT

A short recap of episode 10

While Ayanokouji’s study group was discussing recent events, Kiyotaka noticed someone spying on him. On the other hand, Karuizawa was also getting tailed by someone from Class 1-C. Later that night, Kiyotaka told Karuizawa that she should simply ignore it. As requested, the latter took a picture of the person spying on the former and sent it to him, who turned out to be a girl from Class 1-A.

Suzune told Kiyotaka that Class 1-C has been constantly trying to pick fights with Class 1-D to dig out the mastermind. On his way to the library reception to return Suzune’s issued book, Kiyotaka meets Hiyori from Class 1-C, and they talk for a while. After Hiyori left, Chibashira asked Kiyotaka to follow her to the reception room where his father was waiting for him.

Kiyotaka’s father wanted his son to withdraw from the school program, to which he refused. Mr. Sakayanagi, chairman of ANHS, joined the conversation and defended Kiyotaka as the school protects the interests of its students.

Kiyotaka despised Chibashira for using him for her own gains and left. Later, Kiyotaka apologized to Karuizawa on the phone and told her that he would stay low from now on and this would be the last time they would ever talk.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11 will be about the winter vacation where students of ANHS will be celebrating Christmas Eve. As it has been a custom in the school to have a Christmas date, fans can expect to see Kiyotaka and Maya Sato celebrating the festival together.

After Kiyotaka revealed to Karuizawa that he was going to leave the goal of ascending to Class 1-A at the hands of Suzune and Hirata, fans were confused as the whole plot of the series revolves around Kiyotaka’s pursuit. As the protagonist’s intention of reaching Class 1-A has remained unwavering since the premiere of the series, it can be assumed that this is part of his next master plan.

Fans eagerly awaited the release of episode 10, hoping to see the ultimate showdown between Kiyotaka and Ryuuen, which didn't happen. However, the series is just a few episodes away from wrapping up its second season, so it can be expected that the next episode will feature the highlighted characters of the season.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar