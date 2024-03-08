High Card Season 2 Episode 10: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 10 will be aired on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The latest episode finally saw the much-awaited Old Maid branch members reunion after Theodore went missing. Although their leader is yet to be found, it is compelling to see Leo taking charge as the de facto leader of the crew.

The episode also saw one of the major deaths in the series so far, which has shaken up the narrative, further intensifying the story. As the High Card crew has assembled at last, their next move will not only be about finding Theodore but also rescuing Tilt from his misery. Follow along with the article to learn more about High Card Season 2 Episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to the schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 10 will be released worldwide this Monday, March 11, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 10 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 11, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, March 11, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, March 11, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 11, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 11, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Time Monday, March 11, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, March 11, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 10

High Card Season 2 Episode 10 and all the series' latest installments will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for the global audience. Fans in the U.S. also have the option to watch both seasons of the anime on Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 8

After throwing Zenon and Tilty inside his Red Room, Owen also tried to do the same with Burst, but Finn and his team stopped him. Apparently, Owen’s anger got the best of him, which left the High Card members with no choice but to constrain him and save Burst since she held the information they needed.

Later, Burst revealed everything about how Tilt's ability was just killing him, with the Black Knight taking complete control over his body. Burst also explained the Joker card, which others deemed to be a fairy tale, but Finn, who learned about this through Lala himself, unveiled everything about his meeting with the entity himself.

Leo and others believed in Finn and requested Owen to cooperate as a team. The King of the Fourlands disclosed to both of his sons that they had to cooperate with Detective Young as he had the cards in his possession, and for that, he was left with no choice but to hold the coronation. In the meantime, Ban got the wind of Leo and his team having the card in their possession.

While having coffee with Sugar, Young praised her for her diligence and teaching him loyalty towards their work. While strolling outside for a smoke, Young was assassinated by a killer whom the royal family ordered.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 10

High Card Season 2 Episode 10, titled ‘Winner or Loser.’ will see Finn and others making their way to the Black Knight, who managed to break the confinement of Red Room after killing Zenon. The preview of the episode teases a high-stakes confrontation between the High Card members and Ban himself. Moreover, it is also anticipated to be an emotional rollercoaster with Sugar finding out that Young is killed.

