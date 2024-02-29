High Card Season 2 Episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 9 will be aired on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other broadcasting stations in Japan. The latest installment of the anime reaffirmed a common trope of the anime universe, emphasizing that protagonists are indeed ‘built different.’

Given the events that transpired so far, Finn would be the only person to talk sense into someone like Lala Valdenklein, an entity who helped the first king to bring harmony to the Kingdom of Fourlands. The first episode not only revealed the ultimate truth about the kingdom but also saw a major character’s return in a shocking cliffhanger, leaving fans with nothing but suspense.

High Card Season 2 Episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to the schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 9 will be released globally this Monday, Mar. 4, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan, due to the usual inclusion of English subtitles.

The sequel is slated for a 12-episode run, and as of now, the series is left with two more episodes to conclude the sequel. The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 9 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 4, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, March 4, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, March 4, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 4, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 4, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, March 4, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, March 4, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 9

High Card Season 2 Episode 9 and all the series' latest installments will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for fans globally. Fans in the U.S. also have the option to watch both seasons of the anime on Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 8

Episode 8 saw Lala showing the actual truth of what transpired thousands of years ago, before the formation of the Kingdom of Fourlands. Lala didn’t have to narrate the whole story, as his abilities helped Finn witness the past as if he was there already.

Lala revealed that he was the one who created the X-Playing cards and lent a hand to a child named Ewan to unite nations against foreign invaders. The first individual to ever become a Player was the black knight, San Galgano, whom Finn despises for killing his family.

Ewan, who brought the nations together, became their king, but Galgano revolted by proclaiming only cardholders should be entitled to such a position. After eliminating Lala, Galgano decided to execute Ewan publicly, but one of the cardholders intruded and stopped him.

This instance had the other knights, who were also players, rethink their decision to agree with Galgano, so they eventually killed him. Galgano’s card imbued all his hatred and rage. Lala met Ewan when he was on his deathbed and requested him to die in his hands so that the cards would disappear, but the King didn’t want to do such a thing.

Ewan asked Lala to be the 53rd card so that if things got out of control, the last card would act as a kill switch. Galgano kept returning with new vessels to devour other players' cards and destroy the 53rd X-Playing card, but his powers needed to be aligned with his vessels.

Lala asked Finn to kill him, but he refused, saying that the X-Playing cards were important to all of them. After returning, Finn attacked Galgano and saved Chris, but Zenon eventually cornered them.

After Tilt regained consciousness, he used Galgano to attack Zenon and exclaimed he was never a monster. All of a sudden, Owen, filled with rage, arrived at the scene and pointed his gun at Tilt.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 9

High Card Season 2 Episode 9 is titled “Coming Day.” As seen in the preview teaser, the upcoming episode is expected to see a festival in the Kingdom of Fourlands, where the members of the Old Maid branch will celebrate their reunion. The episode will also see whether Owen kills any of the Klondikes, and is also anticipated to reveal Theodore's fate.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card Season 2 as 2024 progresses.