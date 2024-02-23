High Card Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other broadcasting stations in Japan. The latest episode finally brought together the members of the Old Maid branch in an unusual reunion, and unsurprisingly, trouble extended its presence in their midst.

Regardless of Sugar’s best efforts, once again, her investigation was impeded. The latest episode not only saw the High Card members assemble once again but also made a surprising revelation about the Black Knight, which had Finn shell-shocked.

With Finn meeting the mystery man he last encountered at Silphium’s capital, Magic Rose, more secrets are anticipated to come to light. Follow along with the article to learn more about High Card Season 2 Episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

With no changes in the schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 8 will be released globally this Monday, February 26, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. Due to the usual inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 8 for all regions with their respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 26, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, February 26, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, February 26, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 26, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 26, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 26, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, February 26, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 8

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 and all the latest and preceding installments of the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. For fans outside Japan, Crunchyroll is the only OTT to license the original anime to anime enthusiasts internationally. Fans of the poker-themed action fantasy can also binge-watch the entire first season on the streaming giant.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 7

Expand Tweet

After reuniting with his High Card members, Finn was immensely overwhelmed since the team disbanded temporarily after Theodore went missing. Approaching their cell, Sugar unveiled that she wouldn’t let them off the off that easily, given they were players too.

Zenon plotted to retrieve the cards Burst took in her possession, so he headed to the secret facility alongside Tilt. Elsewhere, Young bargained a deal with the King to learn the secrets the royal family was hiding and the fuss about the giant door the Klondikes were eager to get through.

The King had no choice but to agree to Young’s conditions because it was the only way to retrieve the cards he had in his possession. Back at the secret facility, Sugar interrogated Burst, but the latter didn’t utter a single word.

To break the silence, Sugar unveiled that Burst not only stole Iris’ card but also assumed her identity. Meanwhile, Zenon and Tilt successfully infiltrated the facility. Burst took this as an opportunity to attack Sugar and make an escape with the cards.

Expand Tweet

With the help of Bernard, the High Card members also managed to break free from their prison, and eventually, they encountered Burst and Tilt. Suddenly, Tilt’s card activated on its own, and he transformed into the Black Knight, which shocked Finn. Worrying about Tilt’s condition, Burst used X-Hand, which proved futile.

Going against the Black Knight was challenging for the High Card members despite Finn reclaiming his card. To everyone’s surprise, Chris made a spectacular entrance by ramming the Black Knight with his car. Still, he lost the battle and ultimately ended up in a tight spot.

Suddenly, everything around Finn froze like someone stopped the flow of time. Behind him, he saw the same mysterious man he encountered at Magic Rose

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 8

Expand Tweet

High Card Season 2 Episode 8, “Lala Valdenklein,” will see Finn discover the actual truth about the Fourlands. Lala himself is set to disclose to Finn that everything he knows about the royal family is a lie and will unveil the events that unfolded thousands of years ago. As shown in the brief teaser, Finn will get to experience everything, starting from the war that changed everything.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card Season 2 as 2024 progresses.