High Card Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 3 will air on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other respective broadcasting networks in Japan. Although the second episode was anticipated to explore more about the Black Knight, Finn, and the other High card members had their hands full in retrieving the remaining X-Playing cards.

Given Theodore has promised the King of Fourlands, he is obliged to get all the cards before the coronation begins. This places substantial pressure on Finn and his team. As witnessed in the previous episode, the characters encounter yet another dilemma where they have to forcibly retrieve a card from Sonic Move, who just saved Chris’ life.

As neither Chris nor Finn would be on board with this situation, what comes next will be pivotal in shaping the course of their quest. Follow along with this article to learn more about High Card Season 2 Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Without any changes to its schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 3 will be released globally on Monday, January 22, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will be released thirty minutes after its release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The sequel will run for 12 episodes like the Season 1.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 3 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 22, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, January 22, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, January 22, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 22, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 22, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 22, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 22, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 3

All episodes of High Card Season 2 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, as the anime streaming giant has licensed the series for fans internationally. Enthusiasts of the poker-themed action-drama can even binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 1

After paying a visit to his little sister at the hospital, Chris joined Finn as they were leaving for Magic Rose, the capital of Silphium. Their new mission was to retrieve an X-playing card from their target, Danny Wesley, who created quite a buzz by using his card’s ability to become a vigilante named Sonic Move.

Surprisingly, Danny was using his powers to save people from trouble, unlike other card owners. Chris was aware that Finn was still thinking about the Black Knight, so he assured him that they would run into the enigmatic individual soon. Elsewhere, Sugar continued the investigation on her own and discovered that Iris, the girl who appeared after the blast, died a year ago.

Chris and Finn eventually ran into Sonic Move, but the self-acclaimed vigilante was hard to keep up with for the duo. After Sonic Move escaped, Finn and Chrsi decided to look for him separately. Surprisingly, the vigilante approached Finn, but the latter failed to keep up with his speed. They both saw smoke coming out near a chapel and decided to rescue those trapped there.

Meanwhile, Finn encountered an individual shrouded in a hood who told him that it was not the king who used the X-Playing card to drive away the invaders. The mysterious person eventually vanished into thin air, leaving Finn utterly confused. Finn later reunited with Leo and others and headed to the chapel that was engulfed in fire.

After rescuing everyone, Chris was crushed under the debris. Unfortunately, he was not healing as his card rejected him. Sonic Move took Chris to the hospital, and upon his return, he was constrained by Vijay. While Finn didn’t like the way Sonic Move was being treated, Leo made him understand that he had to keep High Card’s purpose over his bleeding heart.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 3

High Card Season 2 Episode 3 is titled “Answer the Door.” By the look of the preview of the upcoming episode, the series will likely see Finn navigate the actual truth behind the X-Playing cards. He is expected to run into the mysterious person once again to learn the whole story behind the card. The secrets are surely going to shake the foundation of everything he holds dear.

