High Card episode 12 ends season 1 with a massive cliffhanger

The grand finale of High Card has successfully managed to put fans on the edge of their seats, as making Chris avoid using the X-Hand on Michele was a nigh-impossible task. Although Finn failed earlier to talk Chris out of sacrificing his life, his second attempt excited viewers as he took a shot of a lifetime with his Neo New Nambu and easily saved two lives.
Fans are relieved as Michele is saved despite Finn’s interruption with the X-Hand, and surprisingly Chris didn’t lose his life in the process like his father. The episode's cliffhanger has spiked many controversies as Finn’s nightmare has finally come true. With the debut of the Black Armored Knight, fans are hyped for season 2.
High Card episode 12 sees the Black Armored Knight from Finn’s hazy recollection
The end of the episode sees the debut of the Black Armored Knight, one of the most debated characters in the series. The Knight was seen piercing his sword through Nhat, the telekinetic woman from the Klondikes family, keeping her in mid-air to make her suffer in pain. The High Card fandom was surprised when the latter questioned the former about whose side he was on.
Given Nhat is familiar with the Knight, it can be presumed that the mysterious person is working for Ban and is one of the Klondikes. The entire High Card fandom is startled by this new character addition, as he was thought of as something that Finn manifested inside his head after the horrifying tragedy that caused the death of his parents.
Similar to episode 11, titled “Chris,” which looked into the titular character’s past, the finale, “Finn,” was expected to reveal everything about Finn Oldman. However, as there was so much going on, including the Klondikes’ terrorists invading the Royal Palace, Chris attempting to use the X-Hand, and Finn being terminated from High Card, Finn’s past remained undisclosed.
The season also retains a plethora of plot holes, like why the Black Armored Knight killed Finn’s family, how Chris was saved despite using X-Hand, why Iris Moise saved Finn from Bobby, and many more. High Card season 2 was recently announced to be confirmed for production, revealing a unique key visual featuring Finn and the Black Armored Knight.
The new KV promises a confrontation between Finn and his nightmare that makes fans struggle to suppress their anticipation. As Finn has proven in the finale that he is not a rookie, despite possessing the most inferior card out of the 52 X-Playing deck, the upcoming season will see the ultimate showdown, which will again put fans at a loss for words.
After everything that has happened so far, the High Card members are finally back on their feet. Putting his life on the line and stopping Chris from using the X-Hand caused Theodore to promote Finn. However, Chris was downgraded from being the senior salesperson as a punishment.
Ban and his Klondikes family are still roaming free in the Fourlands. However, they won’t stop to pursue their goal of dethroning the king and acquiring all the X-Playing cards.