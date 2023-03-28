High Card episode 12 ends season 1 with a massive cliffhanger

The grand finale of High Card has successfully managed to put fans on the edge of their seats, as making Chris avoid using the X-Hand on Michele was a nigh-impossible task. Although Finn failed earlier to talk Chris out of sacrificing his life, his second attempt excited viewers as he took a shot of a lifetime with his Neo New Nambu and easily saved two lives.

Fans are relieved as Michele is saved despite Finn’s interruption with the X-Hand, and surprisingly Chris didn’t lose his life in the process like his father. The episode's cliffhanger has spiked many controversies as Finn’s nightmare has finally come true. With the debut of the Black Armored Knight, fans are hyped for season 2.

High Card episode 12 sees the Black Armored Knight from Finn’s hazy recollection

#highcard #ハイカード tbh i am SO happy with the way this episode went and they couldn’t have ended it better i am so hype for season 2 now tbh i am SO happy with the way this episode went and they couldn’t have ended it better i am so hype for season 2 now #highcard #ハイカード https://t.co/7Vsron2OWl

Lunarsong @ Wo Long 🌺🌺 @DarkMoonCookie What does she mean which side??? Who is the knight?! I hope the wait isn't long 🥺This is one of my favourites shows. Next season will be Chris's turn to save Finn #ハイカード #HIGHCARD Guys, I'm so excited for the 2nd seasonWhat does she mean which side??? Who is the knight?! I hope the wait isn't long 🥺This is one of my favourites shows. Next season will be Chris's turn to save Finn Guys, I'm so excited for the 2nd season 😭😭 What does she mean which side??? Who is the knight?! I hope the wait isn't long 🥺This is one of my favourites shows. Next season will be Chris's turn to save Finn 😤#ハイカード #HIGHCARD https://t.co/OcUqsv9yMt

The end of the episode sees the debut of the Black Armored Knight, one of the most debated characters in the series. The Knight was seen piercing his sword through Nhat, the telekinetic woman from the Klondikes family, keeping her in mid-air to make her suffer in pain. The High Card fandom was surprised when the latter questioned the former about whose side he was on.

Given Nhat is familiar with the Knight, it can be presumed that the mysterious person is working for Ban and is one of the Klondikes. The entire High Card fandom is startled by this new character addition, as he was thought of as something that Finn manifested inside his head after the horrifying tragedy that caused the death of his parents.

Taz @ForeverTraitor High Card had a perfect 10/10 premiere and some solid episodes following that; but unfortunately devolved into an average action anime that couldn't decide which plot to focus on towards its end.



However the finale was pretty great, so I will be watching the second season.



7/10 High Card had a perfect 10/10 premiere and some solid episodes following that; but unfortunately devolved into an average action anime that couldn't decide which plot to focus on towards its end.However the finale was pretty great, so I will be watching the second season.7/10 https://t.co/B3YBqJPRTm

Similar to episode 11, titled “Chris,” which looked into the titular character’s past, the finale, “Finn,” was expected to reveal everything about Finn Oldman. However, as there was so much going on, including the Klondikes’ terrorists invading the Royal Palace, Chris attempting to use the X-Hand, and Finn being terminated from High Card, Finn’s past remained undisclosed.

Overall The season was good, the fantasy element, the characters and a little bit of plot came together and made a really good series. Episode 12 of #Highcard was good, Finn with the help of his comrades protected both Chris and chris's sister.Overall The season was good, the fantasy element, the characters and a little bit of plot came together and made a really good series. Episode 12 of #Highcard was good, Finn with the help of his comrades protected both Chris and chris's sister.Overall The season was good, the fantasy element, the characters and a little bit of plot came together and made a really good series. https://t.co/GOTcQwAaEf

The season also retains a plethora of plot holes, like why the Black Armored Knight killed Finn’s family, how Chris was saved despite using X-Hand, why Iris Moise saved Finn from Bobby, and many more. High Card season 2 was recently announced to be confirmed for production, revealing a unique key visual featuring Finn and the Black Armored Knight.

I'm so sad about the last episode of this season. I pray you come back next season. She absolutely cannot die. #highcard I'm so sad about the last episode of this season. I pray you come back next season. She absolutely cannot die. #highcard I'm so sad about the last episode of this season. https://t.co/TE1qxkIcMw

The new KV promises a confrontation between Finn and his nightmare that makes fans struggle to suppress their anticipation. As Finn has proven in the finale that he is not a rookie, despite possessing the most inferior card out of the 52 X-Playing deck, the upcoming season will see the ultimate showdown, which will again put fans at a loss for words.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove High Card was a wild ass ride. Basically Kingsmen the anime, one of the more unique anime originals we’ve had in a while. I knew the finale wouldn’t be able to wrap everything up so I’m really excited for the second season. 8/10 so far until everything gets resolved #HIGHCARD High Card was a wild ass ride. Basically Kingsmen the anime, one of the more unique anime originals we’ve had in a while. I knew the finale wouldn’t be able to wrap everything up so I’m really excited for the second season. 8/10 so far until everything gets resolved #HIGHCARD https://t.co/92Z7OGbBfr

After everything that has happened so far, the High Card members are finally back on their feet. Putting his life on the line and stopping Chris from using the X-Hand caused Theodore to promote Finn. However, Chris was downgraded from being the senior salesperson as a punishment.

Ban and his Klondikes family are still roaming free in the Fourlands. However, they won’t stop to pursue their goal of dethroning the king and acquiring all the X-Playing cards.

