High Card Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other broadcasting stations in Japan. The latest episode came as an unexpected surprise as it focused on Chelsea and Wendy, two of the characters who didn’t receive their fair share of screentime in the past.

It also introduced a new character named Chloe, a young girl forced by her father to kill people with her card’s ability. Although Chloe’s character wasn’t explored extensively, it can be expected that High Card fans may see her again sooner. While the series may have deviated from its narrative, the next episode's preview confirms significant developments are on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to the schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 8 will be released worldwide this Monday, February 12, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The sequel is slated for a 12-episode run, and as of now, the series is left with four more episodes to conclude the season. The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 8 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 19, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, February 19, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, February 19, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 19, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 19, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 19, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, February 19, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 8

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 and all the latest episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan, the only OTT to license the original anime to anime enthusiasts internationally. Fans of the poker-themed action fantasy can also binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 6

After Chelsea stumbled upon a young girl, who turned out to be a player, evading the police near her workplace, she brought her to Wendy’s house to seek assistance. Chelsea noticed that Wendy was upset and was not taking care of herself, so upon reaching her house, she planned a road trip and asked Wendy to join her and Chloe.

Elsewhere, Detective Young caught Tilt, but surprisingly, she turned out to be Blitz, who used her card’s ability to change her appearance. Young tried to get answers from Blitz regarding the massive doors the royal family was guarding as she sought entry, but Blitz remained silent.

Wendy and Chelsea decided to rest at a motel. Wendy tried to learn what was bothering Chloe. After some time passed, the latter revealed that her father burdened her with the purpose of turning her into a killing machine, given her card granted the ability to kill anyone instantly after touching them.

Unbeknownst to them, they were being pursued by Gao Wang, one of Klondike's members. Wang’s ability to manipulate shadows gave her an upper hand in battle. However, after Wendy switched to Love-P, the tide of battle shifted drastically. Surprisingly, this time, Love-P was in Wendy’s favor, so she simply knocked Wang unconscious instead of killing her.

Before the Police arrived, Wendy asked Chelsea to escape with Chloe. Later, Wendy was apprehended by Sugar Peace, who proclaimed she wouldn’t let any player get away from her grasp.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 8

High Card Season 2 Episode 8 is titled “Prisoners.” the episode is expected to see the return of the Black Knight, who was seen in the teaser preparing to fight Blitz. Since the entity only follows the orders of Tilt, it can be surmised that Blitz may have broken the rules by going against the Klondike Family. The episode will also focus on what Zenon and Tilt are planning next.

