High Card Season 2 Episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 5 will air on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other respective syndications in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the upcoming episode will likely see Ban and his Family preparing to cause a huge ruckus during the coronation. The members of High can’t do anything as they have been suspended indefinitely.

The latest episode was a pure delight to fans who have been wondering about Theodore and Ban's past. Surprisingly, the two were revealed to be good friends who worked in harmony to retrieve all the cards scattered around the world. Despite the walk down the past, the episode still didn’t shed light on the tragedy Ban went through, for which he still hadn’t forgiven Theodore.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 5 release date and time for all regions

With no change to its schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 5 will be released worldwide this Monday, February 5, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will face a general thirty-minute delay after its release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The sequel is slated for a 12-episode run.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 5 for all regions with their respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 5, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, February 5, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, February 5, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 5, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 5, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 5, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, February 5, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 5

High Card Season 2 Episode 5 and all the latest installments of the anime will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. Currently, Crunchyroll is the only OTT to acquire the license to include the original anime for the audience outside Japan. Fans of the poker-themed action-fantasy can also binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 4

Due to the recent attack on Pinochle’s main branch, High Card was suspended indefinitely, with the President missing. Finn decided to head to the Old Maid branch, and there he encountered Norman “King” Kingstat, which utterly incensed him. Eventually, Bernard revealed that King and Theodore go way back, as they were friends once.

Bernard further revealed that both Theodore and Ban worked as partners to retrieve all the cards for the Royal Family, making sure that no one used its powers for their own benefit. Although the two have starkly contrasting personalities and perspectives, they get along pretty well and work in harmony by looking out for each other’s back.

However, things eventually turned bitter between them after an incident, causing Ban to go his separate way. Somewhere at a ramshackle building, Ban held Theodore as a prisoner and despised him for often becoming a roadblock on his path.

The former revealed to the latter that during the coronation, he would destroy “The Joker” card, which had the ability to nullify the powers of all cards around its vicinity. Before leaving, Ban told Theodore that his actual goal was to use the X-Playing cards as he wished, without someone interfering with his choices.

Elsewhere, Sugar was relieved to see that Captain Young was back from the hospital. Upon asking about a picture she found of him, Thodore, and Ban from when they were young, Young revealed to Sugar that he had a pact with the other two regarding the mysterious X-Playing cards.

Young further said that he received intel regarding the cases involving the X-Playing Cards in return for exchanging intel on Players. Although he knew that he was going against the agreement, he gave Sugar a free hand to do her own investigation.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 5

High Card Season 2 Episode 5 will likely see Ban intruding on the Coronation by instigating yet another terrorist attack on the royal family. Although he indeed has no specific goals, he has one, which is about destroying the X-Playing card “The Joker.” Given that the cards are indestructible, Ban will use “San Galgano,” aka The God-Killer, a unique card that can destroy other cards.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card Season 2 as 2024 progresses.