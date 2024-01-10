High Card season 2 episode 2: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card season 2 episode 2 will air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other broadcasting networks in Japan. Much to the fans’ surprise, the title didn't waste any time in introducing the major antagonist from Finn's nightmare, the Black Knight, who created a lot of buzz in the previous season's finale, elevating the anticipation for the sequel.

Details about the enigmatic character are yet to be explored, including their identity and power, and the X-Playing Card remains shrouded in mystery. However, the first episode eventually disclosed that the individual is working alongside the Klondike family and is apparently being controlled as a puppet by Van's henchmen. As the story progresses, more details about the Black Knight are expected to come to light.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

High Card season 2 episode 2 release date and time for all regions

High Card season 2 episode 2 will be released globally on Monday, January 15, 2024, at around 3:30 am PT. The episode will be released 30 minutes after it airs in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The sequel will run for 12 episodes, just like the first season of the title.

The release dates and times for High Card season 2 episode 2 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 15, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, January 15, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, January 15, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 15, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch High Card season 2 episode 2

All episodes of High Card season 2 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, the acclaimed streaming giant that has licensed the series for fans internationally. Enthusiasts of the poker-themed action drama can even binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

Other streaming giants, such as Hidive, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, haven't included the series on their platforms yet.

A brief recap of High Card season 2 episode 1

Expand Tweet

The first episode, titled Knightmare, kicked off with Finn and his team successfully retrieving the Jack of Hearts "Sky Dancer" from a Player named Jason Daltrey. Despite the challenging nature of the job, where the Old Maid branch members had to capture the card from an airborne Player, they did a splendid job in acquiring the X-Playing card in no time.

Due to the recent attack by the Klondikes family, security in Fourland increased tenfold, leading the King to put pressure on Theodore to retrieve all 52 cards. The latter promised to gather all the cards before the coronation of the royal family by January.

Leo was utterly unhappy to see Owen acting as a middleman between him and his father. Additionally, Owen was also charged with ensuring the cards were safe. Elsewhere, Inspector Young and Pease were attacked by Iris Moise during their raid at one of Van's hideouts.

Expand Tweet

As promised, Finn learned about his past from Lindsey, which didn't provide much information about what actually happened that night. Later, Finn met Chris, who was dealing with a Player who could shapeshift into anything, possessing the Six of Hearts, "The Zoo."

Despite Finn making it in time, the Player was killed by the Black Knight from his nightmare. As the duo was being overpowered, they fled the premises to save their lives. After killing the target, the Black Knight consumed the card, and subsequently, TILT and Burst arrived to monitor the situation.

Elsewhere, Van disclosed to one of his subordinates named Zenon that the fate of the kingdom was going to take a turn soon.

What to expect from High Card season 2 episode 2

Expand Tweet

High Card season 2 episode 2 is titled Truth of the Hero. The upcoming episode will likely see Finn tagging along with Chris Redgrave to embark on a personal investigation to uncover the identity of the Black Knight and learn what the mystery individual is up to. Additionally, the episode will also unveil Van's evil plans that eventually put the High Card members in a tight spot.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card season 2 as 2024 progresses.