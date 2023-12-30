High Card season 2: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

High Card season 2 is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other select syndications in Japan. To commemorate the announcement of the broadcasting details, the anime revealed two new key visuals featuring new characters who will debut in the sequel.

Surprisingly, the anime also revealed the cast members for the new characters ahead of the sequel’s release. Besides the announcement for High Card season 2, it was also revealed that the series will receive a stage play, titled “HIGH CARD the STAGE,” sometime in January 2023.

Although it was made public during the Anime NYC 2023 event, FIVE NEW OLD will again be performing the opening theme song for season 2, which is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Raon will be credited for the ending theme song, Hakuchūmu (Japanese: 白昼夢), which translates to "daydream."

High Card season 2 release date and time

High Card season 2 will debut worldwide on Monday, January 8, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. The episode will be distributed to fans outside of Japan thirty minutes later due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The release dates and timings for the premiere are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 8, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, January 8, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, January 8, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 8, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 8, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 8, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 8, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card season 2?

The global audience can catch the latest episodes of High Card season 2 exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only streaming platform to license the series.

Crunchyroll has also included the first season in both English subbed and dubbed languages. Other streaming platforms, including Hidive, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, are yet to add the anime to their enormous catalogs.

High Card season 2 cast and characters

Klondike Family's new characters (Image via Studio Hibari)

The Klondike Family key visual features four new characters from the series besides Van Klondike and Tilt. The man with a Beret hat, donning a purple suit, is named Zenon, described as an executive in the Klondike Family, who sees Tilt as his major rival.

Zenon will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the VA who plays Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer and Kirito in Sword Art Online. The female character, adorned in a blue top and shorts with russet-colored hair, is Burst. She operates as a spy under Tilt’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Miyuki Sawashiro, who plays Kurapika in Hunter X Hunter and Himeko Inaba in Kokkoro Connect, will be portraying the role of Burst in High Card season 2. Kaori Nazuka, sitting left to Zenon and wearing a white cheongsam, will be playing Gao Wang, another member of the Klondike Family.

Kaori Nazuka is known for portraying Chii in Tsubasa Chronicle and Chelsea in Akame ga Kill!. Kensho Ono, who plays Canute in Vinland Saga and Giorno Giovanna in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, will take on the role of Sonic Move, a self-proclaimed vigilante.

Below is the complete list of cast members from the previous season who will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel:

Gen Sato as Finn Oldman

Haruka Shiraishi as Wendy Sato

Shun Horie as Leo Constantine Pinochle

Toshiki Masuda as Chris Redgrave

Yuichiro Umehara as Vijay Kumar Singh

Daisuke Ono as Theodore Constantine Pinochle

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Bernard Symons

Mie Sonozaki as Brandy Blumenthal

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Owen Alldays

Rie Takahashi as Sugar Peas

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Brist Blitz Broadhurst

Tomokazu Seki as Ban Klondike

Toshihiko Seki as Norman Kingstadt

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Greg Young

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Tilt

What to expect from High Card season 2?

High Card season 2 will continue the pursuit of the eponymous group to collect the remaining 52-Xplaying Cards scattered around the world. Finn will be dealing with one of his worst nightmares from his visions, a dark knight, who is responsible for the death of his family.

Meanwhile, Van and his Klondike family will again get in the way of High Card, by retrieving the cards for themselves.

More about the anime

High Card is a mixed anime project by Homura Kawamoto (creator of Kakegurui), Hikaru Muno, and TMS Entertainment. Junichi Wada directed the anime at Studio Hibari, with Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, Shingo Nagai, and Naoki Kuroyanagi penning the scripts. Ryo Takahashi composed the music, and Nozomi Kawano provided the character designs.

The anime unfolds in a distant yet unique world, with the narrative revolving around the events taking place around the Kingdom of Fourlands, which holds a secret and powerful deck, the 52 X-Playing Cards.

While the deck might look like ordinary playing cards, each card grants a unique ability, making their users nearly superhumans. The cards were stolen by an enigmatic organization approximately one month ago from where the series kicked off. Finn Oldman, an ordinary thief, who later finds himself as a member of the High Card, is tasked to retrieve all the cards alongside his teammates.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card season 2.