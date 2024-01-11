High Card Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

High Card Season 2 made its worldwide debut on Monday, January 8, 2024. The anime was announced to be renewed at Anime Japan 2023 on March 26, with an official key visual featuring the primary protagonist, Finn Oldman, and the villain for the sequel in the backdrop, Black Knight. Director Junichi Wada returned to helm the series once again for season 2 at Studio Hibari with the entire staff.

As the new details poured in for the sequel, the anime also revealed the theme songs. FIVE NEW OLD was announced to sing the opening theme song, Trixter, while Meychan was to sing the ending theme song, Squad! Like the first season, the anime has been listed for twelve episodes. Follow along with the article to learn more about the anime.

How many episodes will there be in High Card Season 2?

High Card Season 2 will run for 12 episodes from January 8 to March 25, 2024, with each episode having a runtime of twenty-three minutes. Below is the complete release schedule for the sequel.

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Knightmare January 8, 2024 Episode 2 Truth of the Hero January 15, 2024 Episode 3 TBA January 22, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 29, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 5, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 12, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 19, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 26, 2024 Episode 9 TBA March 4, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 11, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 18, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 25, 2024

Where to watch High Card Season 2

All episodes of High Card Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to add the TV original anime to its massive catalog.

Anime enthusiasts who are new to the series can binge the entire first season on Crunchyroll for free, although at the cost of dealing with advertisements. However, a paid-up subscription with an advertisement-free experience combined with other perks is also available.

Plot summary

Crunchyroll describes the series’ plot as follows,

"After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a manʼs “lucky” card."

The synopsis explains the 52 X-Playing cards:

"Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves."

It further reveals about the enigmatic organization:

"There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the groupʼs fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards."

The plot description ends as follows,

“All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life.” However, Whoʼs Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!

High Card Season 2 cast

High Card Season 2 will see the return of all the existing cast members from the previous installment with no replacements as of now. From Gen Sato to Daisuke Ono, all VAs will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel:

Finn Oldman, played by Gen Sato

Chris Redgrave, played by Toshiki Masuda

Leo Constantine Pinochle, played by Shun Horie

Wendy Satō, played by Haruka Shiraishi

Vijay Kumar Singh, played by Yuichiro Umehara

Bernard Symons, played by Kazuhiro Yamaji

Theodore Constantine Pinochle, played by Daisuke Ono

Owen Alldays, played by Nobunaga Shimazaki

Norman Kingstadt, played by Toshihiko Seki

Brist Blitz Broadhurst, played by Shunsuke Takeuchi

Brandy Blumenthal, played by Mie Sonozaki

Ban Klondike, played by Tomokazu Seki

Tilt, played by Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Greg Young, played by Toshiyuki Morikawa

Sugar Peas, played by Rie Takahashi

New additions to the sequel’s cast:

Zenon, played by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Burst, played by Miyuki Sawashiro

Gao wang, played by Kaori Nazuka

Sonic Move, played by Kensho Ono

As the story progresses, the anime will see more characters and their cast members join the High Card universe. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the series as 2024 progresses.