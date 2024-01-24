High Card Season 2 Episode 4 will air on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other respective broadcasting networks in Japan. From heartbreaking revelations to adrenaline-inducing “play” moments, the latest chapter was a whole package of what anime enthusiasts usually expect from an action-fantasy series.

Studio Hibari has once again made its mark with its beautiful, immersive visuals and smooth combat sequences. With that, it can be said that the latest episode has glued fans to their screens. Now, coming to the story, the Klondikes have made their move, and the Kingdom of Fourlands is now in big trouble as Ban has all the cards collected by the High Card members.

High Card Season 2 Episode 4 will surely put Fin and the others on their most dangerous mission ever, which will prove their true potential as players.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 4 will be released globally on Monday, January 29, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. The episode will face a general thirty-minute delay after its release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The sequel will run for 12 episodes.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 4 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 29, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, January 29, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, January 29, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 29, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 29, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 29, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 29, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 4

High Card Season 2 Episode 4 and all the latest installments will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. Currently, the anime streaming giant is the only one to acquire a license to stream the original anime for fans globally. Fans of the poker-themed action-fantasy can even binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 1

Expand Tweet

After learning about Chris’ condition, where his deteriorating health showed symptoms similar to that of his younger sister, Michele, Finn rushed to the hospital to check on his pal. In the meantime, Leo paid a visit to Pinochle’s headquarters to brief his father about Chris' condition. Leo was utterly disappointed to see that his father gave a completely apathetic reaction.

Leo proclaimed that he would fire Chris as he was unfit for service and also because he cared for him as a leader. He further exclaimed that Chris getting fired had nothing to do with the purpose of High Card. Finn arrived at the headquarters to discuss Chris’ situation with the Pinochle’s president.

Unfortunately, he ran into Ban’s henchman, Zenon, who used his ability to cause destruction. Zenon managed to trick Owen successfully and stole the cards from his Red Labyrinth. After arriving at the scene, Vijay noticed that Zenon’s ability was not to create earthquake-like destruction but to make people hallucinate by making a screeching noise with his gloves.

Zenon tried to subdue Wendy as well, but after she switched to Love-P, things got worse for him and even for her friends until Bernard arrived to take the situation under control. While others were confused about why Bernard was there, he suddenly took his card and revealed himself to be a player as well. Using 9 of Spades, Bokka, Bernard conjured an impenetrable shield and subdued Love-P.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 4

Expand Tweet

High Card Season 2 Episode 4, titled Once Upon a Time, is expected to explore the pasts of the characters. Although the preview of the episode gave a glimpse of the events coming next, it wasn’t enough to deduce around whom the next episode will revolve.

Given the events that transpired in the previous episode, where Bernard was revealed to be a player and Theodore seemed to be hiding something, it is highly possible that they could be the highlight of High Card Season 2 Episode 4.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card Season 2 as 2024 progresses.