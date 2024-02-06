High Card Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 7 will be aired on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other broadcasting stations in Japan. The latest installment came as a surprise to the fans of High Card, given it was neither about Finn nor Chris. The episode completely focused on Leo and explored his current situation, where he is navigating a period of profound sadness.

With the latest episode, it has come to light that Leo hasn’t put on a crude persona just to intimidate others but to meet his father’s expectations so he would be recognized by him someday. As of now, Theodore’s whereabouts remain a mystery. As Ban has already made his move, the High Card is anticipated to be back in action soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time for all regions

High Card Season 2 Episode 7 will be released globally this Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. Given the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The sequel is slated for a 12-episode run, and as of now, the series is left with five more episodes to conclude the season.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 7 for all regions with their respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 12, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, February 12, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, February 12, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 12, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 12, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 12, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, February 12, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 7

High Card Season 2 Episode 7 and all the latest installments of the series can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans internationally. Moreover, Crunchyroll is the only OTT to license the original anime to anime enthusiasts outside Japan. Fans of the poker-themed action fantasy can also binge-watch the entire first season on the platform.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 6

High Card Season 2 Episode 6 unfolded in Rummy Academy, one of the most reputed universities in the Kingdom of Fourlands. The entire episode revolved around Leo, who was in a state of depression with his father going missing, the High Card closing its doors temporarily, and his team being scattered around.

Leo met a newly transferred student, Francois, whom he presumed to be annoying. However, they got along soon and even started hanging out like buddies. Despite finding hope in his new friendship, Leo’s health worsened gradually. Furthermore, the frequent nightmares of his father abandoning him when he was a kid made things even more painful.

Expand Tweet

As a good friend, Francois took care of Leo when the latter passed out while they were hanging out. However, things between the friends started to get bitter after Leo heard a rumor that Francois was asking all kinds of things about him. Leo suspected Francois to be one of the Klondikes, and a huge fight ensued between them.

Eventually, Leo left the room and headed out to sit in the courtyard alone, and soon he was approached by the school nurse who had been monitoring his health all this time. Surprisingly, the person was revealed to be a player from the Klondike family, who had been using his Thirteen Stairs ability to assassinate Leo.

Fortunately, Vijay arrived in the nick of time, saving Leo after successfully subduing the player with ease. Witnessing all this left a traumatic impact on Francoise, and he left by calling quits on his and Leo’s friendship. The end credits saw TILT being killed by Burst after he was found showing intentions of betraying the “family.”

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 7 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

High Card Season 2 Episode 7 will likely see Leo apologizing to Francois as he has eventually learned that there are people who care about him and are aware of his existence. However, unlike the recent installment, the next episode won’t focus entirely on Leo but can explore other important characters like Chris and Finn. As Ban is getting restless in acquiring the cards, High Card will eventually make their move.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on High Card Season 2 as 2024 progresses.