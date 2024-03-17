Ishura Episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 12 will be aired on TOKYO MX this Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will later run on 21 other pertinent broadcasting channels in Japan. With the penultimate episode killing off two major characters in the series and Lithia on the brink of being wiped out from the face of the planet, the anticipation is soaring among the isekai fandom.

As the anime was slated for a 12-episode run, Ishura is left with just one episode to conclude the first season. With the latest volume that was released on February 16, 2024, Keiso’s light novel series encompassed nine volumes. As the first season completely adapted the first volume and given the success of the anime adaptation, there are likely more seasons to come.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 12 release date and time for all regions

With no change to its schedule, Ishura Episode 12 will be released this Wednesday, March 20, 2023, at 6:30 am PT. The episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its initial airing in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime hasn’t been announced yet.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 12 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 8 pm Central European Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 12

Ishura Episode 12 and all the preceding installments of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ for fans outside of Japan. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. and Japan also have the option to watch Ishura on Hulu. The series is not available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other acclaimed streaming giants.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 10

After somehow making it to his home, Regnejee requested Curte to flee by revealing that Lithia lost the battle and he was going to die anyway, given the injuries he sustained. After Harghent arrived to deliver a finishing blow to Regnejee, Curte stopped him and exclaimed that the wyvern was her only family and that she considered him her angel.

Concerned about Curte, Regnejee attacked Harghent, but before his claws would have reached him, he was shot through the neck. Harghent was frustrated after he saw that it was Alus who interfered and killed Regnejee to protect his friend. After Harghent left the building to call for help, Kuze arrived with Nastique to save Curte, who also sustained a serious injury.

Elsewhere, Taren encountered Shalk and provided him with information about the Final Land, where the True Demon King met their end. Before Taren left, accepting she could be killed at any moment, Shalk told her that she would have become a great monarch.

Dakai decided to set Yuno free, but she was still adamant about getting her revenge on him for destroying her city and leaving her with nothing but a lifetime of trauma. Yuno stalled Dakai until Soujirou arrived.

After the battle ensued between the two swordsmen, Dakai realized that Soujirou only carried an ordinary sword, whereas the thing that gave him an edge as a champion was his colossal strength. Using Dakai’s blade, Soujirou eliminated him in the end.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 12

Ishura Episode 12, titled ‘Shura,’ will shed light on the aftermath of the battle, revealing the fates of all characters who were a part of the New Principality of Lithia, including the self-proclaimed True Demon King, Taren. It will also focus on other characters, including Kia, Elea, Kuze, Curte, and more, exploring their current standing.

Given that the finale is left with two chapters, with the first being Shura, the installment is also likely to cover 'The Imperial Competition,' which will see the series revisiting events from a year ago.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.