Dandadan chapter 144 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the schedule, Dandadan chapter 144 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the latest installment, it can be said that things just got romantic, as an unexpected twist puts Zuma on the seventh cloud, who has seemingly fallen head over heels for Momo.

So far, in the Diorama arc, Zuma and Momo have been praised for being one of the most enthralling duos, showcasing impressive coordination despite stark opposite personalities. Given the romantic subplot in the series sees Okarun as the female protagonist’s ideal match, fans might be divided over Zuma and Momo’s shipping.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dandadan chapter 144 release timings for all regions and where to read

Given the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 144 will be released worldwide on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next chapter for all regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 18, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, March 18, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, March 18, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 18, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Monday, March 18, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 144

Dandadan chapter 144 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three renowned manga reading websites worldwide. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus can even read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the go.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 143

After an incredible feast, Momo asserted that she and Zuma should take some rest, given they hadn’t slept for days. Initially, the latter wasn’t on board with the idea of slacking off, worrying they might end up in a worse situation. However, Momo assured him that the frog-like creatures around them were more docile than the ones they encountered earlier.

Momo spotted a difference in the card that showcased that she and Zuma had successfully defeated three boss-level characters of the game, and all that was left was a final stage. Explaining how they need to replenish their energy before undertaking a mission of defeating the final boss. After arriving at an inn, the pair discovered that they had run out of money.

Fortunately, they had enough to rent one room for a night, which they eventually decided to share. Zuma kept a watch outside in the hall while Momo freshened up and rested to her fill.

Surprisingly, Momo’s enthusiasm got the best of her, and she decided to give Zuma a tour before leaving the room to give him some space. After bathing, Zuma found Momo asleep in the Hall, so he escorted her to the bed. While sleep-talking, Momo said out loud, ‘Tell me you love me,’ which caught Zuma off guard.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 144

Continuing from where it left off, Dandadan chapter 144 will see a significant change in Zuma’s behavior, who will likely be lovestruck after the unanticipated situation he encountered with Momo. On the other hand, the latter, who has no idea about her sleep-talking, will be utterly confused to see a change in Zuma. The duo is anticipated to beat the final boss and become the first players to win the game.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.