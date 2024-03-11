Dandadan anime to be streamed by Netflix and Crunchyroll

Sunday, March 10, 2024 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix Anime announce its intent to stream the television Dandadan anime series worldwide as it airs weekly in Japan. The series will begin streaming on the platform in October 2024, with the exact release date for the series both in general and on Netflix likely to be revealed in the coming months.

In addition to Netflix, Crunchyroll will also stream the Dandadan anime series as it airs weekly in Japan. Between the two, it is expected (but not confirmed) that most every major region in the world will see the series available to stream locally. It is expected that more exact streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The Dandadan anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yukinobu Tatsu’s original “paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy” series of the same name. Tatsu’s original maga series first debuted on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Dandadan anime streaming on both Netflix and Crunchyroll all but guarantees series’ global availability

As mentioned above, the official Netflix Anime X account has confirmed that the streaming service giant will indeed host the Dandadan anime once it begins airing in Japan. The confirmation of the series being streamed as it airs weekly in Japan is also welcome news, especially in light of Netflix’s recent “batch” approach for certain anime.

The series will star Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, and Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo. Fuga Yamashiro is directing the anime at Science SARU studios, with Hiroshi Seko supervising and writing the series scripts. Composer kensuke ushio is scoring the music, with Naoyuki Onda designing the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda designing aliens and supernatural entities.

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is also set to stream the anime as it airs in Japan, describing the story as follows:

“This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist.

To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!”

