High Card Season 2 Episode 11: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 11 will be aired on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent syndications in Japan. From revealing the major perpetrator orchestrating the events from the shadows to the death of a major character, the tenth episode was surely something that had the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The episode also serves as a testament to why it is considered one of the most underrated original anime with a unique power system that deserves recognition.

As the sequel is just two episodes away from its conclusion, eagerness to learn how season 2 will end and whether there’s a third installment in the cards will reach a fever pitch. Follow along with the article to learn more about High Card Season 2 Episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time for all regions

With no change to its schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 11 or the penultimate installment of the sequel, will be released worldwide this Monday, March 18, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 11 for all regions with their respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 18, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, March 18, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, March 18, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 18, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 18, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Time Monday, March 18, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, March 18, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 11

High Card Season 2 Episode 11 and all the series' latest and preceding installments will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for the global audience. Fans in the U.S. also have the option to watch both seasons of the anime on Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 10

Episode 10 shed light on the actual perpetrator who ordered Ban to perform X-Blind and wreak havoc around the Kingdom of Fourlands was Prince Noah, the third son of Julius. During his conversation with Ban, Noah exclaimed his disappointment in trusting him as two of the High Card members (Vijay and Wendy) had most of the X-Playing Cards in their possession.

With the escalating tension, Noah also had to kill Detective Young as well. All this chaos was for him to get his hands on the throne, for which he didn’t hesitate even to kill his elder brother, Dylan. Ban made it clear to Noah that he didn’t accept to do the job for money but for his own pride, which was at stake. After Leo and others arrived, Ban used his ability to knock them unconscious.

After Leo woke up, he learned from Ban how Theodore prevented him from bringing his father back to life with his rule of not using the cards for their own benefit. To make Theodore experience how it felt when he couldn’t save his father, Ban unleashed his anger on Leo. Ban eventually made up his mind to kill Leo but Thodore got in the way and lost his eyesight.

To save his son, Theodore quickly approached Ban and unleashed the X-Hand, which gave him the edge to turn the tides in his favor. After getting impaled by Tilt, Theodore revealed that the only reason why he got in the way of preventing Ban from using X-Hand was to protect him.

Ultimately, Ban also used the X-Hand to reverse the time, which cost him his own life. After switching to San Galgano, Tilt tried to devour Finn and the others.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 11 (speculative)

High Card Season 2 Episode 11, titled ‘Sweet Home,’ will resume on the startling cliffhanger that has the audience impatiently waiting for the fate of Finn Oldman, who is about to be eaten alive by Sa Galgano. As seen in the preview teaser, the penultimate episode will also shed light on Finn’s childhood, likely exploring the haunting past that has everything to do with why San Galagano killed his parents.

