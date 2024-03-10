Gokurakugai chapter 16 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 16 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square on April 3, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. After waiting for over two months, Yuno Sato’s magnum opus is finally back, resuming the most awaited chapter, which created a lot of hype after Tao met the person who used to be her little brother. Surprisingly, the entity is also someone whom Alma encountered once.

The latest plot developments were all about Tao and Yoru’s gripping confrontation that held the readers captivated, unable to divert their attention from the unfolding intensity. Additionally, it was also a milestone for Alma, whose training under the tutelage of Ryu and sparring with Nei proved to be a grand success. Follow along with the article to learn more about Gokurakugai chapter 16.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from the Gokurakugai manga series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Gokurakugai chapter 16 release dates and timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

With no changes to its schedule, Gokurakugai chapter 16 will be released on Friday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am PT. See here for the complete list of release dates and times for the next chapter for the listed regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, April 3, 2024 8 am Central Time Friday, April 3, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Friday, April 3, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 3, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, April 3, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Friday, April 3, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, April 4, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Gokurakugai chapter 16

Gokurakugai chapter 16 and all the latest as well as preceding installments of Yuno Sato’s magnum opus will be available to read on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha’s MangaPlus. Fans on the move can also access the latest chapters of Gokurakugai on the MangaPlus and Viz Media’s applications, which also offer a diverse range of manga, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto, Chainsaw Man, and more

A brief recap of Gokurakugai chapter 15

Expand Tweet

Gokurakugai chapter 15 saw Alma arriving at the scene and started beating Yoru without a second thought. Suddenly, he realized he was the same lost kid he had once encountered. However, given the details he received from the Tatsuomi regarding the Hanging Murderer in Gokurakugai, his facial attributes matched the description.

Alma was surprised to learn that Yoru was Tao’s little brother since she never mentioned her family or anything from her past. Yoru told Alma that Tao was the very reason behind her brother’s death. He eventually decided to switch with Jin’s soul to hurt Tao emotionally. After the switch, Jin seemed more afraid of Tao, exclaiming how her sister was nothing but a big liar.

Expand Tweet

Yoru’s trauma and pain opened a torii-like gate, summoning the Maga creatures from the netherworld. Without seeking permission from Tao, Alma jumped into the fight by pulling out his karmic stake. After defeating all the Maga, Alma ascended towards Jin, only to get choked by his telekinesis ability.

Finding her partner in a pinch, Tao destroyed both of Jin’s hands with her gun. Before leaving through the portal, Yoru disclosed that he saved Jin by killing their father. He further explained that witnessing his father’s death, Jin committed suicide, which caused him to rescue him once again from his misery. While leaving, Yoru was still ardent about Tao being a liar.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 16

Expand Tweet

Gokurakugai chapter 16 will see the aftermath, shedding light on the repercussions of the recent events that have certainly shattered Tao’s heart into millions of pieces. Moreover, it is yet to be confirmed if Yoru’s story is true to a certain degree, given a Maga can’t be easily trusted.

The chapter will see the Saragi Anti-Maga organization begin their investigation to stop Yoru from going on another murder rampage.

Read more about:

Dandadan chapter 143 release date & time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 release date & time

Kagurabachi chapter 24 release date & time

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 release date & time

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Gokurakugai manga as 2023 continues.