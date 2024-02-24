Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 will be released on March 19, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. The latest chapter of the manga was another enthralling addition to the Outer Space of the Dead arc, resuming with Akira and the gang experiencing a dreamy rocket launch at Kagoshima’s Space Center.

As anticipated, zombies have wreaked havoc again, trying to hamper one of the important accomplishments years in the making. Despite Akira and his friends coming to the rescue again, facing an enormous horde puts them in a tight spot. This situation leaves them with a choice that is a rare milestone on the one hand but, on the other, a risky decision.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 release date and time for all regions

The release dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 8 am Central Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 5 pm Australian Daylight Time Wednesday, February 20, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 and all the latest installments of Haro Aso’s manga will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media’s official website. Fans of Aso’s work can also find his other popular manga, Alice in Borderland, which ended its run in March 2016.

Fans opting for an on-the-move experience can access the latest installments of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead through the VIZ Manga app. MangaPlus and other popular manga-reading platforms have yet to include the series in their libraries.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 63

Akira and his friends in space suits, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Viz Media/Haro Aso)

Chapter 63 kicked off with the zombie horde breaking through the fence, making the Unmanned Flight Test much more challenging than it already was. With the base being overrun by flesh-eating monsters, the crew in the control room had already given up, but Hirotaka made it clear that he would rather get eaten by zombies than let his dream of space exploration fail.

The Unmanned Flight Test was a culmination of years of dedication by the engineers and scientists, and Hirotaka found it disrespectful to contemplate giving up on it. As there was no one better to understand the devotion to dream than Akira, Akaraiger once again came to the rescue

Proclaiming to lend a hand in keeping the zombies away from the control tower, Akira and his friends donned the space suits for extra protection. Alongside Hirotaka, Akira and others held their ground against the zombies, but their defense didn’t last long. Kencho used his classic move to sway away the zombies to the launch pad to extinguish them all at once.

However, he suddenly realized that this decision also exposed them to risks, uncovering flaws in Akira’s plan from the very beginning with no clear solution. Hirotaka suggested they had no choice but to get inside the rocket, which was about to launch. After contemplating, they unanimously agreed to the plan, and soon enough, the rocket was launched.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 64 will be the third installment to the Space of the Dead arc, which will see Akira and others finally accomplishing the goal of experiencing zero gravity and space. However, the major highlight of the chapter will be Hirotaka, who dedicated extensive effort towards his aspiration of space exploration.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series as 2024 progresses.