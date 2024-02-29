Dandadan chapter 143 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

With no changes to its schedule, Dandadan chapter 143 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. After weeks of just the ‘diorama drama,’ the manga finally saw the return of a few major characters who will be sitting out mostly this arc, so the story focuses on Momo and Zuma’s quest.

The latest chapter of the manga was not only about Zuma and Momo’s progress but also shed light on Okarun’s efforts in the real world, where he tried to reach out to Seiko, but unfortunately, she wasn’t there. Much to Okarun’s relief, Turbo Granny came to the rescue once again. Unbeknownst to Momo, backup is on the way, so what unfolds next is about to get interesting.

Dandadan chapter 143 release timings for all regions and where to read

Given the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 143 will be released worldwide on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 11, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, March 11, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, March 11, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 11, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 11, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, March 11, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 143

Dandadan chapter 143 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three acclaimed manga reading websites globally. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan can even read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the move.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 141

After making it to Ayase Residence, Okarun started eagerly looking for Seiko, but much to his disappointment, she wasn’t there. However, he was surprised to find Rin there, who came with a large basket filled with bread. Without wasting any time, Okarun unveiled Momo as being in trouble and told the whole story about the diorama.

Since Turbo Granny held knowledge about these magical objects, Okarun requested her for help, but she wasn’t cooperative. Suddenly, Kawabanga’s mockings had Turbo Granny enraged, which escalated into a huge fight between them. Even Okarun, Vamola, and Rin together were helpless in stopping them from creating more ruckus.

Suddenly, Okarun got on his knees and begged Turbo Granny for help. He agreed to give her anything she wanted. Turbo Granny asked Rin to tag along, and together with Okarun, they headed to Renjaku High School. Elsewhere, after defeating the Medusa-like boss character, Zuma and Momo reached a village that seemed a little strange to them.

As the frogs seemed suspiciously friendly, the two remained on their guard. However, they soon learned that there was nothing to worry about, as the new village they ran into was like a pit stop where they could relax and replenish their energy.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 143

Dandadan chapter 143 will see Zuma and Momo’s new mission, which is expected to be more challenging than the last one. The new challenge will likely answer why the duo needs an ability that turns them into immovable stones. In the meantime, Okarun and others will arrive at the Renjaku High School, where Turbo Grany will figure out what their next step should be.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.