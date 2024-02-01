Dragon Ball Super: Why is Whis so strong? The Angels' roles, explained

In the Dragon Ball Super series, Whis stands as one of the most formidable entities across the entire multiverse. As an Angel, his primary responsibilities involved serving as the attendant to Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus, taking on the additional role of being his martial arts teacher.

While Angels like Whis don't frequently get involved in battles and conflicts, the glimpses of Whis training Goku and Vegeta reveal a level of strength surpassing that of any God of Destruction. This leaves fans curious about the roles of Angels in Dragon Ball Super and the reasons behind their formidable strength.

Whis' strength in Dragon Ball Super explained

Whis as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Angels are among the strongest beings in the Dragon Ball multiverse. As offsprings of the Grand Priest, they possess immense strength that surpasses even the Gods of destruction they serve and train. Whis, being an Angel, is no exception to this rule and possesses a different level of strength.

He is an eternal being with a multitude of god-like abilities, including Autonomous Ultra Instinct, Warping, Teleportation, Resurrection, Portal Opening, Telekinesis, Ki Blast, Divination, Healing, Afterimage Technique, and many more.

It would be very easy for him to take down even powerful warriors such as Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren, who are no match for him.

Grand Priest as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

The only competition he has is with his other Angel siblings such as Vados and his father Grand Priest, who is arguably the second strongest character in the Dragon Ball multiverse after Omni King Zeno.

Angels must remain neutral according to their laws and shouldn't align themselves with either good or evil. They cannot be asked for help in saving a universe, either by a mortal or a God. Their main job is to teach Gods of Destruction how to master their destruction capabilities and serve as their personal attendants.

However, Grand Priest's duties differ a bit from his offspring as his duties involve serving and advising Omni King Zeno. This shows that Angels sit at the peak and enjoy an extremely high status in the Dragon Ball multiverse. Even though they're not typical warriors, they can obliterate even the Gods of Destruction.

Whis fighting Goku and Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

There have only been a few scenes in Dragon Ball Super in which Whis has shown even a fraction of his power, such as during his training with Goku and Vegeta or when he rewinds time so that Goku can finish off Frieza before he destroys Earth.

These instances show that Whis is a terrifying force of nature and even though he has an aloof and peaceful personality, it is better not to go against him. Fans have often speculated about the potential hidden motives behind the Angels' subservience. However, at present, all one can affirm is that their presence in Dragon Ball Super adds an intriguing layer to the series.