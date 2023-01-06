Saitama is one of the strongest characters in the animeverse. The bald caped superhero has the power to defeat any opponent with just a single punch, giving us an idea of his strength. However, this overwhelming strength has caused him to suffer from an existential crisis as there is no worthy opponent left for him to fight.

With season 3 of One Punch Man being announced recently, fans can expect Saitama to get back into action and fight some stronger characters. While no character in the series is capable of holding a candle to his strength yet, that doesn't mean characters from other anime series can't either.

In this article, we have listed 8 anime characters who can easily handle Saitama and make a mockery out of his strength.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective.

Ryuk and 7 other characters who can easily handle Saitama

1) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Omni-King Zeno is the strongest character in the Dragon Ball series and arguably the entirety of anime. A supreme being, Zeno reigns over the multiverse and can easily remove entire universes from an existence based on his whim. The Gods of Destruction being fearful of his presence and Angels being his subservient should give fans an idea of his powers.

Saitama wouldn't even stand a chance against this character, let alone defeat him. He is on a universal scale at best while Zeno's at the pinnacle of the universe's strength and is the ruler of the multiverse. He wouldn't even be able to land his set of serious punches on Zeno before getting erased from existence.

2) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki Kusuo (Image via Funanimation)

Saiki Kusuo is a gag character who has a list of bizarre abilities such as teleportation, mind control, altering memories, and even cursing people with misfortune. Our caped hero would find it quite hard to deal with Saiki's unique abilities using his physical strength as he does in most cases.

Saiki can curse Saitama with misfortune and dodge his punches with the help of teleportation. It was also mentioned in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. that no one is immune to Saiki's mind control, making Saitama susceptible to it as well. In the end, both of them are gag characters and so it stands to reason that Saiki will be able to defeat Saitama with his superior psychic abilities.

3) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno and his stand Gold Experience Requiem (Image via David Production Inc)

Giorno Giovanna's Stand, Gold Experience Requiem gives him the power to reset all actions to zero, making it so that these actions never happen in the first place. Anyone struck by this power will even have their deaths reverted back to zero, thus continually dying an infinite number of times.

Saitama could try to fight Giorno with his punches but it would all revert back to zero, making him stuck in a loop of infinity. He would soon just get fed up and forfeit the fight.

4) Griffith

Griffith as seen in Berserk (Image via Kentaro Miura)

After sacrificing the Band of the Hawk, Griffith became the fifth God Hand, Femto. He gained many supernatural abilities while in this state, including spatial manipulation, reality warping, telekinesis, and gravity manipulation. His most powerful ability, however, was causality manipulation. This allowed him to nullify any physical attack against him.

Thus, it would be impossible for Saitama to win against Griffith as none of his punches would land and his physical attacks would be rendered useless.

5) Goku

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's strength knows no bounds as he has surpassed his limits time and time again, defeating opponents far above his power level. Goku's ultimate form, Ultra Instinct, puts him on a different level with his power being strong enough to rival that of a God of Destruction.

Saitama, even with his power to blow away half of Jupiter with his sneeze, is not strong enough to challenge Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. In this form, Goku was able to dispel Jiren's orb filled with huge amounts of ki energy by merely tapping it.

Goku's Ultra Instinct allows him to easily dodge Saitama's punches while simultaneously attacking him, resulting in a defeat for our Captain Baldy.

6) Yhwach

Yhwach as seen in Bleach (Image via Tite Kubo)

Yhwach, the Quincy King, has a power called The Almighty which allows him to both look into the future and manipulate it. This enables him to always achieve the desired outcome in any battle. After absorbing the Soul King, Yhwach's spiritual pressure increased exponentially along with his other abilities, making him akin to a god in Bleach.

Saitama would lose in a fight to Yhwach as his punches would be rendered ineffective. Yhwach can look into the future and manipulate it, giving him the power to easily avoid Saitama's punches. He could reshape reality into a version where he comes out as a victor in their fight. The caped superhero cannot do much to stop this Quincy King.

7) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen and makes exorcizing Special grade-cursed spirits look like a child's play. A Six Eyes and Limitless user, Gojo has the power to put an infinite barrier between him and his target, allowing no attack to touch him. He also has a domain expansion called The Unlimited Void, which pulls the targets inside the Limitless, flooding their minds with boundless raw information. This overwhelms the target and immobilizes them.

Saitama would stand no chance against Gojo and his infinity. He could keep punching the Jujutsu Sorcerer but it would be of no avail due to the infinite pocket of space between them. Gojo can also use his domain expansion to end the fight by immobilizing the hero.

8) Ryuk

Ryuk as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Ryuk is a Shinigami, which means Saitama won't be able to see him unless he is in possession of the Death Note. This makes Ryuk undefeatable as there won't even be a signature battle between them. Ryuk is a being from a different plane of existence and his power to take lives is what gives him the ability to end this fight with just his pen and his notebook.

Saitama cannot see the entity or defeat him with his powerful punches, leaving the hero completely defenseless. Ryuk can just write his name in the notebook and wait until it does its job effectively. This is one fight Captain Baldy cannot punch his way out of.

Poll : 0 votes